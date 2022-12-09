Read full article on original website
DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dover girls basketball team earned their first win in York Adams Section ll play as the Hawks defeated Littlestown 64-23 on Wednesday night. Dover now moves to 3-3 on the year and are back at home Tuesday Dec. 20 when they take on Northeastern. Littlestown returns home for a game […]
