Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking.

The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.

If anyone has any information, they can call 601-359-3125.

