Jackson, MS

Woman shot during attempted carjacking in Jackson

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Capitol police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted carjacking.

The incident happened near Bellevue Place in Jackson around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.

If anyone has any information, they can call 601-359-3125.

Sonia Woods
3d ago

please everyone Be careful out here these are the last days on Earth people don't care about wat they do to people but they must remember tat Judgement Day will come and Everyone will answer to the Holy Father no running or hiding

Felicia Lewis
3d ago

I heard about this. Please everyone wherever you are, don't pursue the common dollar after closing hours and use common sense during daylight hours. Do not park where you can't be seen.

