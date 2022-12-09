Read full article on original website
Related
mynews4.com
Nevada DETR gets green light to modernize unemployment insurance system
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The agency tasked with overseeing Nevada's unemployment insurance says modernization updates can now get underway. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, or DETR, said the state's Board of Examiners gave the green light to start building a new insurance system. Modernizing the system...
mynews4.com
Protect Our Care Nevada urges the community to take advantage of Open Enrollment
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — Nevada Health Link’s Open Enrollment 2023 is happening now and closes on Jan. 15, 2023. It will provide Nevadans with the resources they need to enroll in quality, affordable coverage. The organization Protect Our Care Nevada is inviting Nevadans to visit...
mynews4.com
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
mynews4.com
Season of Giving: Give Hope Northern Nevada
Over the course of three weeks, News 4-Fox 11 will highlight nonprofits in our community and show you how you can give back this holiday season. The Give Hope Foundation is a non-profit, family assistance funding platform providing hope, relief, and financial support to Northern Nevada families with children battling chronic illnesses and diseases.
mynews4.com
Some Tahoe schools delayed on Tuesday
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Lake Tahoe Unified School District (LTUSD) schools are on a 2-hour delay on Tuesday. Officials say LTUSD schools are still dealing with the impacts of the snowfall as are many community members and schools could use additional time to prepare for students.
mynews4.com
Missing skier rescued in Alpine Meadows
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews rescued a missing skier in Alpine Meadows on Friday. Officials say that if it wasn't for searchers’ quick response, the skier would not have survived. The Placer County Sheriff's Office North Lake Tahoe deputies and members of the...
Comments / 0