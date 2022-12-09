ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Top Five States for Starting a Small Business

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

LegalZoom’s latest research revealed the top five states in the U.S. for business formation this year as well as the top five industries. The research was done, the company said, “to help inform entrepreneurs on where they should focus either starting a business or expanding a business in the coming year.”

Coming in number one was Texas, followed by California, Florida, New York and Georgia. The top five industries for small business formation in 2022 were professional, scientific and technical services (such as graphic design, accounting, retail and IT services, among others).

More from WWD

It’s important to note that small businesses are facing many challenges in today’s economy. One of the biggest is the competition from larger, more established companies. Larger firms often have more resources and can offer lower prices, making it difficult for small businesses to compete.

Another challenge facing small businesses is the difficulty of obtaining financing. Many small companies struggle to get loans from banks and other lending institutions, making it difficult to invest in new equipment, expand their operations or even cover day-to-day expenses.

However, while small businesses face many hurdles, they are also a vital part of the economy and can often adapt and overcome these challenges to succeed. Regarding the research from LegalZoom, it can help inform entrepreneurs as to where they should locate their business.

In its analysis, LegalZoom said Texas had more than 49,000 LLCs that were formed since December 2021. “One of the main reasons Texas is a strong state to start a small business is due to the fact that Texas has no personal or corporate state income tax,” LegalZoom said in its report. “This, along with Texas’ low cost of living, makes starting a business in Texas especially appealing.”

In California, more than 48,000 LLCs were formed since late 2021. “Despite having a high cost of living, California remains one of the top places to form an LLC due to incentives and tax credits offered by private investors as well as the state,” the authors of the report said. “There also is governmental support during tough times. For example, during the pandemic, the state launched the California Rebuilding Fund to help impacted small businesses rebuild from the economic crisis.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Eye Scoops

Jennifer Coolidge’s Loose Feet in Betsey Johnson Heels Go Viral in ‘White Lotus’ Finale. The actress wore a custom Emanuel Ungaro silk chiffon minidress in the Season 2 finale of the hit HBO series. By. Get all the top news stories and alerts straight to your inbox.
beefmagazine.com

Farm Progress America, December 9, 2022

Max Armstrong shares insight from Blue Diamond, the almond cooperative. The industry has been hit by supply chain disruptions and lower producer prices. The outgoing leader of the cooperative has seen significant growth. Max details work by the cooperative to focus on value-added sales combined with improved marketing that pushed products beyond health food stores.
24/7 Wall St.

Domestic Workers Hold The Most Jobs in These 12 States

Domestic workers clean houses, cook meals, care for children, and provide in-home aid to frail older adults. For many families, the service they provide is incalculable. All told, 2.2 million people across the U.S., mostly women, work in this field, yet that figure is likely an undercount because many are paid “under the table” and […]
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Luay Rahil

Opinion: Remote Work Jobs Are Disappearing

The appeal of remote work is rising, even as opportunities disappear. Despite all the talk of remote work being the "new normal" for the last three years, job posting for remote work positions are vanishing fast.
The Associated Press

KB Home Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the U.S., has been named to Newsweek ® ’s 2023 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row. This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista, a leading provider of market and consumer data, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005894/en/ KB Home named one of America’s most responsible companies. (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
geekwire.com

Rad Power Bikes lays off employees for the third time this year

Rad Power Bikes is conducting its third round of layoffs this year, citing an effort to reduce costs amid the broader market downturn. The Seattle-based e-bike company confirmed the cuts to GeekWire on Thursday. It did not provide an updated headcount, or information on which positions are being affected. The...
SEATTLE, WA
hbsdealer.com

Ranking sustainable and responsible industry leaders

More and more companies are issuing ESG (environment, social and corporate governance) strategies and reports that are focused on "corporate responsibility." This translates into corporations putting their best foot forward when it comes to environmental issues, giving back to communities, and fair hiring and promotion practices. Essentially, a larger group...
MarketRealist

10 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S. Based on Housing Costs

When deciding where to live, you need to not only consider job opportunities but the overall cost of living anywhere you might go. To assist in that endeavor, a number of organizations rank cities in the U.S. and worldwide based on how expensive it is to live there. Here’s a roundup of the most expensive cities in the U.S. today.
KANSAS STATE
WWD

Swarovski and Golden Goose Team Up on Sparkly Sneakers and Exclusive Skateboard

MILAN — Swarovski’s platform for collaborations, Swarovski Creators Lab, and high-end sneaker brand Golden Goose have joined forces to release an exclusive and — needless to say, sparkly — capsule collection. The limited-edition range includes two new versions of the Italian brand’s signature Super-Star sneakers. Inspired by the skate scene in Los Angeles and known for its artfully distressed appearance, the footwear style underwent a dazzling makeover by being covered in Swarovski crystals of different sizes and cuts.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and...
WWD

Boy Meets Girl x Blueberry Takes On the Metaverse

Boy Meets Girl and House of Blueberry will release a four-piece digital fashion collection to be sold exclusively in Blueberry’s metaverse fashion boutique and catalog, starting Jan. 10. The four digital wearables represent some of Boy Meets Girl’s bestsellers and brand staples in the physical world, such as leggings, sweatpants and two signature T-shirts. Roblox users can browse the virtual boutique and try on designs, creating customized digital identities for their avatars. More from WWDInside Catherine Baba's Devotion Gala at Maxim's de ParisMaria McManus Pre-Fall 2023Inside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “As someone who was an...
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy