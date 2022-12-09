ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

GoFundMe launched to help Ida apartments fire victims

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of Pierce Street Laundry has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims of the Ida apartments fire. John Glaza the owner of Pierce Street Laundry created the page and says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the Ida Apartments residents. You...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

One injured in collision by Orange City

ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ORANGE CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60

Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
SHELDON, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 10

Sioux City firefighters were still on the scene 15 hours after responding to an apartment fire. Thursday night, firefighters were dispatched to the Ida Apartments on Pierce St. when smoke was seen on the third floor of the building. Lt. John Nelson, Deputy Fire Marshal of Sioux City Fire Rescue says there were still hot spots smoldering long after they were called to the scene.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Bird flu found in Ida County commercial turkey flock

IDA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming another case of bird flu in northwest Iowa. This latest case was found in a flock in Ida County in a commercial turkey flock. This is the first case confirmed in Ida County and the 14th in the...
IDA COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Adams Homestead brings a winter wonderland to North Sioux City

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It's a "Homestead Christmas" at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, complete with holiday lights for all to see. Christmas decorations were up throughout the nature preserve, with the homestead buildings decked out for the holidays. This is an annual tradition for Adams Homestead and...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City garbage and recycling delayed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to the slick road conditions, Gill Hauling has delayed portions of Friday’s collection to Saturday, December 10th. Customers are asked to leave garbage and recycling containers out until collected. Please contact Gill Hauling with questions at 712-279-0151.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man

A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Santa's House now open for Siouxland kids of all ages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's an annual tradition in Sioux City - Santa's House is now open for last-minute holiday wishes. Despite having a very busy holiday schedule, Santa set up a shop right here in Siouxland, complete with holiday activities for all ages. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's builds Santa's...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

SCPD investigating stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say a man in is custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon in the Morningside area. Police were called to Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue just after 1 p.m. The 53-year-old victim told Police he was walking to his car from the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull

HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
kiwaradio.com

UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air

Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
SHELDON, IA

