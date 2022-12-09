Read full article on original website
Shelter for residents displaced by Pierce Street apartment fire to close
The Woodbury County Emergency Management agency has announced that the temporary shelter for residents who were displaced by the fire at the apartments on Pierce Street will be closing.
siouxlandnews.com
GoFundMe launched to help Ida apartments fire victims
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The owner of Pierce Street Laundry has launched a GoFundMe to help the victims of the Ida apartments fire. John Glaza the owner of Pierce Street Laundry created the page and says 100% of the proceeds will be given to the Ida Apartments residents. You...
kiwaradio.com
Several people left out in the cold from fire at Sioux City appartment
Sioux City, Iowa — Sioux City firefighters remained on the scene Friday of a fire that forced some 40 people out into the cold and rain Thursday night. Deputy Fire Marshal, John Nelson says there are still several hot spots. Some of the residents fled without coats or shoes...
nwestiowa.com
One injured in collision by Orange City
ORANGE CITY—One person received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 12:10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, on Jackson Avenue, three miles south of Orange City. Forty-five-year-old Travis Lee Te Grotenhuis of Hospers was driving south when he lost control of his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup, which struck a concrete bridge guard, bounced off the guard and struck a northbound 2005 Buick Rendezvous driven by 20-year-old Jenna Joyce Kock of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Ida Apartment building deemed uninhabitable
Friday the building was deemed unsafe for entry and firefighters have not been able to enter the building to determine a cause.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Woman Injured In Accident Just South Of Town On 60
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon woman was taken to the hospital after an accident early on Monday, December 12th, 2022. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that just after 5:30 a.m., 20-year-old Sarah Lerma of Sheldon was driving a 2020 Ford Explorer southbound on Highway 60, about a mile south of Sheldon, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median and rolled.
Officials identify suspect in Morningside stabbing
A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing someone near the Sam's Mini-Mart on Morningside Avenue.
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 10
Sioux City firefighters were still on the scene 15 hours after responding to an apartment fire. Thursday night, firefighters were dispatched to the Ida Apartments on Pierce St. when smoke was seen on the third floor of the building. Lt. John Nelson, Deputy Fire Marshal of Sioux City Fire Rescue says there were still hot spots smoldering long after they were called to the scene.
Stray of the Day: Meet Daisy
This is Daisy, a 2-to-3-year-old, spayed female, Labrador mix. She was surrendered to the shelter by her owners who could no longer keep her.
ems1.com
Trump rally organizers pay Iowa city $1,425 for EMS services after newspaper publishes article
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux...
siouxlandnews.com
Bird flu found in Ida County commercial turkey flock
IDA COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming another case of bird flu in northwest Iowa. This latest case was found in a flock in Ida County in a commercial turkey flock. This is the first case confirmed in Ida County and the 14th in the...
siouxlandnews.com
Adams Homestead brings a winter wonderland to North Sioux City
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — It's a "Homestead Christmas" at Adams Homestead and Nature Preserve, complete with holiday lights for all to see. Christmas decorations were up throughout the nature preserve, with the homestead buildings decked out for the holidays. This is an annual tradition for Adams Homestead and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man burglarizes garage after ‘check well-being’ call
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man faces multiple charges out of Minnehaha and Lincoln County after burglarizing a garage and violating traffic and arrest laws on Saturday. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received a “check well-being” call when the person in question...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City garbage and recycling delayed
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Due to the slick road conditions, Gill Hauling has delayed portions of Friday’s collection to Saturday, December 10th. Customers are asked to leave garbage and recycling containers out until collected. Please contact Gill Hauling with questions at 712-279-0151.
siouxcountyradio.com
Disturbance Leads to the Arrest of Sioux Center Man
A Sioux Center man was arrested early Saturday morning after a report of an assault. At 4:45 Saturday morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Gert Mare at a residence south of Sioux Center. Officers discovered during the investigation that Mare assaulted an individual during a disturbance. Officers arrested Mare and he was taken to the Sioux County Jail where he was charged with simple assault.
siouxlandnews.com
Santa's House now open for Siouxland kids of all ages
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — It's an annual tradition in Sioux City - Santa's House is now open for last-minute holiday wishes. Despite having a very busy holiday schedule, Santa set up a shop right here in Siouxland, complete with holiday activities for all ages. UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's builds Santa's...
siouxlandnews.com
SCPD investigating stabbing at Sam's Mini Mart
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say a man in is custody after a stabbing Monday afternoon in the Morningside area. Police were called to Sam's Mini Mart on Morningside Avenue just after 1 p.m. The 53-year-old victim told Police he was walking to his car from the...
nwestiowa.com
Semi hits pole, knocks out power in Hull
HULL—A commercial vehicle accident caused a power outage in Hull about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. Sixty-one-year-old Michael Lawrence Block of Sibley was backing a 2021 Peterbilt semitruck attached to a 2022 Walker milk trailer from a parking lot onto Industrial Road near Division Street when he struck a MidAmerican Energy Co. electrical utility pole, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATE: Power Has Been Restored, KIWA Stations Back On The Air
Sheldon, Iowa — Over 650 power customers of MidAmerican Energy experienced a power outage on Friday afternoon. We talked to MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Geoff Greenwood, and he tells us about it. Greenwood says the outage affected mostly northwestern Sheldon customers, with some customers in the rural area experiencing an...
siouxlandnews.com
Briar Cliff Univ. says student played 'gunshot sounds' over loudspeaker prompting lockdown
Sioux City police and campus security are investigating an incident at Briar Cliff University over the weekend. Students were alerted Sunday to possible shots fired incident on campus. According to Sioux City Police and Campus Security, the gunshot sounds were played by a student over a loudspeaker in a residence...
