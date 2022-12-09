Sioux City firefighters were still on the scene 15 hours after responding to an apartment fire. Thursday night, firefighters were dispatched to the Ida Apartments on Pierce St. when smoke was seen on the third floor of the building. Lt. John Nelson, Deputy Fire Marshal of Sioux City Fire Rescue says there were still hot spots smoldering long after they were called to the scene.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO