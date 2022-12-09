Read full article on original website
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's Relationship Timeline
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz fell in love on the set of Dream House and have been married for over a decade Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's love story is a sweet one. The pair first met in the '90s in London when they were still up-and-coming actors. They reconnected over a decade later after being cast as a married couple in Dream House and in 2011, they secretly tied the knot. "I'm very happy being married," Weisz told the New York Times in 2018. In the same interview,...
Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan’s Relationship Timeline
From high school sweethearts to red carpets. Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan met when they were teenagers and have been dated on and off for more than a decade. "I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn't even know he went to my school — I just thought he […]
Matt Damon, Casey Affleck to Star in Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators’
Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to star in director Doug Liman’s The Instigators for Apple Original Films. Damon and Affleck will play two thieves on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes wrong. Damon, Ben Affleck, Jeff Robinov, John Graham and Kevin Walsh will produce the drama that reunites Damon with director Liman after their work on The Bourne Identity franchise.More from The Hollywood ReporterMatt Damon, Ben Affleck Say New Production Company Aims for "More Equitable" Talent Experience#MeToo, Five Years Later: No One's Fully Returned From "Cancellation" -- No, Not Even Louis C.K. (Analysis)Alan Arkin, Kathy...
Uma Thurman and Daughter Luna, 10, Snap Rare Red Carpet Photo at Some Like It Hot Broadway Opening
Luna joined her mother as they attended the musical based on Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy Uma Thurman and her youngest had a special mother-daughter date over the weekend! The actress, 52, stepped out with her 10-year-old daughter Luna Thurman-Busson at the Some Like It Hot Broadway opening at New York City's Shubert Theatre on Sunday. In photographs from the outing, Thurman rocked a grey blazer, black turtleneck and a flowy black skirt while her youngest opted for a green cape, matching dress and small black bag. The new musical, based on Billy Wilder's 1959 comedy...
Bradley Cooper to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt
The movie won't be a remake; rather, the director plans a new take on the tough San Francisco cop that McQueen played in 1968's 'Bullitt.'. Bradley Cooper is set to star in Steven Spielberg’s next film, which will be based on Steve McQueen’s Frank Bullitt character, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Embrace During Sunny Starbucks Run
The newlyweds were photographed sharing a hug in Santa Monica on Friday Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making time for each other — and for coffee! On Friday, the newlyweds stopped for a Starbucks in Santa Monica, where they were seen embracing one another along the sidewalk, frappuccino in hand. It was a switch from Affleck's usual coffee run at Dunkin', a brand the Massachusetts-raised actor, 50, has been loyal to for decades. For the casual outing, he sported a flannel plaid button-down and dark pants paired with...
Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet 'filming sequel to The Holiday'
Looking for yet another corny rom-com in your life? Well, have I got great news for you. One of the best Christmas films of all time, The Holiday, reportedly has a sequel in the works, 17 years after the original hit the big screen. Even better, all four leads Cameron...
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
Tom Cruise to Receive Major Honor Following Success of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Tom Cruise’s epic comeback as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell continues to help land him new hardware for the trophy case. The movie Top Gun: Maverick has already racked up an impressive list of honors. In 2023 he will receive the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor in part for his role in producing the film.
Kristen Stewart named youngest-ever Berlin film fest jury chief
US actor Kristen Stewart will in February head up the jury at Berlin's international film festival, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, organisers said Friday. Two years later she marked her directorial and screenwriting debut with the short film "Come Swim" and in 2018 served on the main jury at the Cannes film festival.
Jennifer Lopez wants to make a 'Gigli' sequel with husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has starred in so many memorable films throughout her career but there's one in particular she hopes will get a sequel. The "Jenny from the Block" singer told Vogue during her "73 Questions" interview that she hopes to make a follow-up to "Gigli," which she starred in alongside now-husband Ben Affleck in 2003 during their former engagement.
Catalina Sandino Moreno Joins Ana de Armas in Lionsgate’s ‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’
Catalina Sandino Moreno has boarded Ballerina, Lionsgate’s John Wick spinoff that will see her appear opposite Ana de Armas. An Oscar nominee for her debut performance in Maria Full of Grace, Moreno will next be seen as the female lead in John Woo’s feature Silent Night. She also recently starred in the indie Barbarians, opposite Iwan Rheon and Tom Cullen, and currently stars in the Epix horror series From, which is shooting its second season.More from The Hollywood ReporterAndrew Dominik Blames 'Blonde' Backlash on Americans Wanting Marilyn Monroe Portrayed as "Empowered Woman"Lance Reddick Joins Lionsgate's 'John Wick' Spinoff 'Ballerina'Anjelica Huston Joins Ana de Armas...
Keanu Reeves bows down before fans in touching moment after overwhelming response from audience
Keanu Reeves is one of the most humble celebrities known in Hollywood. He is known for his good deeds and charitable actions all around the world. During the John Wick panel at Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil, the world's largest pop culture festival with attractions and talks covering comics, TV shows, movies, video games, and books, Keanu took the stage to explain a bit more about what viewers may expect from him. Keanu was evidently moved by the effusive response and sank to his knees, bowing to the audience, according to social media footage, reports Unilad.
Ralph Fiennes reveals bizarre link to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
Ralph Fiennes once served as a 'relationship decoy' for Jennifer Lopez. Ralph Fiennes has spoken about being used as a “relationship decoy” for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck when they first started dating. The British actor starred alongside Lopez in the 2002 romcom Maid in Manhattan, with filming...
Tom Cruise to Receive PGA’s David O. Selznick Award
Tom Cruise will receive the 2023 David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the 34th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25, the Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced on Thursday. The award recognizes a producer or producing team for their work in motion pictures. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Mary Parent, Brian Grazer, David Heyman and Kevin Feige. More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony's Upcoming Return to TV'The Good Nurse' Star Eddie Redmayne Found Humanity in the Inhumane for the Netflix True Crime Drama'Armageddon Time' Stars Banks Repeta and Jaylin Webb...
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)
Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
The Whale director Darren Aronofsky says fatphobia criticisms ‘make no sense’
Darren Aronofsky has defended his new film The Whale against accusations of fatphobia.The film stars Brendan Fraser as an obese and reclusive English teacher who has a troubled relationship with his daughter, played by Sadie Sink. While the film has garnered mixed reviews, Fraser has been praised for his performance, which saw him gain weight for the role and wear an elaborate prosthetic fatsuit.However, the film has been denounced by many critics for its handling of the subject matter, with some deeming the film fatphobic.In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Aronofsky said that he didn’t anticipate the backlash when...
Reese Witherspoon to Star in and Produce ‘Election’ Sequel at Paramount+
Reese Witherspoon will star in and produce “Election” sequel “Tracy Flick Can’t Win” at Paramount+. The “Big Little Lies” actress will reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the adaptation based on Perrotta’s latest novel of the same name. “Tracy Flick Can’t...
