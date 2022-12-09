Read full article on original website
newsdakota.com
Watne Re-elected ND Farmers Union President
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDFU) – Mark Watne of Velva was reelected to a tenth year as North Dakota Farmers Union president by members and delegates attending the organization’s 96th annual state convention this past weekend, Dec. 9-10, in Bismarck. In his message to voting delegates, Watne emphasized the importance of...
newsdakota.com
Cornell Leads $3 Million Project to Grow Organic Dry Bean Industry
(NewsDakota.com/Cornell) – For farmers, dry beans aren’t only good for the heart; they’re also good for business. Since the height of the COVID-19 global pandemic, annual sales of dry beans have skyrocketed as consumers turn to more nutritious, shelf-stable and sustainable protein alternatives. Around major urban centers in the Northeast and other high-value niche markets, consumers are clamoring for more specialty, heirloom and organic dry bean varieties. But organic farmers in New York, Vermont, Maine and Wisconsin haven’t been able to capitalize on these opportunities.
The Best Place To Live In North Dakota
Grand Forks is the third-largest city in North Dakota, which is the third-least populous state in the nation. It is also one of the best places to live there.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF/EGF home sales…Alerus renovations & food waste
Homebuilders have pumped the brakes on new single-family home construction this year, a trend that’s likely to extend into 2023, according to several forecasts. Single-family housing starts will fall this year for the first time in over a decade, with another pullback projected in 2023. Housing experts predict homebuilding will begin to rebound in 2024, but that’s contingent on mortgage rates easing back from current levels.
hot967.fm
Conservative think-tank launches on-line campaign to give budget surplus back to Minnesotans
“Permanent tax cuts,” say 27-percent of respondents about what the state should do with the budget surplus, according to a survey commissioned by the conservative think-tank, Center of the American Experiment. President John Hinderaker says 23-percent responded “fully fund public schools” and 19 percent want one-time tax rebates. But Hinderaker says about the governor’s proposal for “Walz checks”….
KFYR-TV
ND Rent Help has provided more than $72M in help to North Dakotans since 2021
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A program called ND Rent Help has provided more than $27M in assistance to people in Cass County alone since the start of 2021. North Dakota started offering rental help back in May of 2020, but things really got going once the federal Treasury Department funding started in 2021. That money came from the COVID relief acts.
generalaviationnews.com
$13,000+ in scholarships awarded at Fly-ND Conference
The North Dakota Aviation Association (NDAA) awarded more than $13,000 in scholarships at its 2022 Fly-ND Conference. During the conference, held Oct. 6 at the Fargo Air Museum, officials presented scholarships to 11 high school juniors, seniors, and recent GED recipients who plan to pursue advanced education in aviation. The...
Pristine Minnesota Lake Named One of the Clearest in Entire U.S.
If you're looking for a peaceful, pristine, reflective lake, the state of Minnesota is full of them. But one takes the crown as one of the clearest and cleanest in the U.S. As it turns out, this lake receives much of its water from underground springs, giving it some of the clearest water in the entire country.
740thefan.com
Advocates lobby for part of Minnesota’s $17.6B surplus
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – With Minnesota’s $17.6 billion surplus, many advocates are making their case for where some of those funds should go. Using part of the surplus to lower business taxes is not top-of-list for the Minnesota Business Partnership, which represents larger corporations in the state. Executive Director...
Transgender surgeries for minors may be blocked by future North Dakota bill
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Several states in the country have passed — or are drafting bills –addressing transgender surgeries on minors. Right now, North Dakota is one of them. Republican representative of District 8 in Bismarck, Brandon Prichard, is planning to sponsor a bill pushing to stop these types of surgeries on our kids. If […]
newsdakota.com
Tammy Jacobson Named VSO Administrative Manager
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Veterans Service Office announced that Tammy Jacobson has become the new Administrative Manager in Valley City. Jacobson completed the North Dakota Department of Veteran Affairs CVSO training, American Legion CVSO training as well as the Veterans Administrative VSO Trip training. Jacobson has earned...
BisMan Alcoholic-“WIN The Lottery And Drink OR Stay Sober?”
I heard this question directed toward a Bismarck alcoholic just yesterday. We all come across conversations by mistake sometimes, I heard this one loud and clear, and it intrigued me. Seems like everywhere we go these days here in Bismarck, and I'm sure all over North Dakota is "WOW, look how much money the North Dakota Lottery jackpot is!" - Everyone has their answers to "What would you do if you WON A BILLION dollars?" - this person had a unique twist to the common question. At first, I was a little miffed at WHY this was asked, but when I realized there was no harm behind it, I dropped my guard. This person obviously knew that the other was a recovering alcoholic, and wanted to know point blank "What would you rather, WIN the North Dakota Lottery and drink, OR Win nothing and stay sober?" To most people, this question wouldn't mean a damn thing, but to an alcoholic, it's a true test of faith and will, in him or herself. How long would you guess this person took to answer?
Massive Winter Storm Heading to Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota
A large, foreboding, winter storm will be making its way into the Midwest beginning Monday and could last several days, spanning a number of states. This storm is expected to impact a giant region, affecting travel for anyone planning on commuting in the next few days. This winter storm is...
newsdakota.com
Percy (Ed) James
Percy (Ed) James, 80, Fargo, North Dakota formerly of Valley City, North Dakota passed away at his home Friday, December 9, 2022. The funeral service will be held 3:30 pm Friday, December 16, at Oliver-Nathan Funeral Chapel, Valley City. Pastor Les Koening of the First Baptist Church, Valley City, will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery in the spring of 2023.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Senate Democrats divided over eliminating state tax on Social Security income
Minnesota's new Democratic Senate majority is already showing signs of internal friction, with four freshmen pushing leadership to eliminate the state's tax on Social Security income. Newly elected Sens. Grant Hauschild, DFL-Hermantown, Heather Gustafson, DFL-Vadnais Heights, Rob Kupec, DFL-Moorhead, and Judy Seeberger, DFL-Afton, called for repealing the tax in a...
Minnesotans Preparing For A LONG Week Of Headaches ( And Snow )
Sitting here on a sunny Sunday afternoon, looking out the window and watching my neighbors walking their dogs... ...enjoying what could be the last day of calm, no wind, NO SNOW weather. Our forecast here in Bismarck is to keep our eyes peeled and hope the bad stuff misses us, and those who have lived in North Dakota long enough know darn well that it's best to be prepared for the worse. Minnesotans are facing a possible week-long run of snow and big-time headaches. Our last venture through a blizzard was just last month, we are keeping our fingers crossed this one won't hit us as hard - Minnesota looks to be straight in the center of Mother Nature's target.
Respiratory infections rise high in North Dakota
Now that most people have given up on wearing masks in public, their bodies may not be ready for the influx of viruses.
mydakotan.com
North Dakota Proposed Bills Addressing Transgender Surgeries
BISMARCK — Some legislators are drafting bills that would address transgender surgeries on minors. Representative Brandon Prichard, R-Dis. 8, Bismarck, is planning to sponsor a bill that would provide a civil penalty to such surgeries, wherein the person that was affected by the surgery could sue both their legal guardians and the doctor who completed the surgery within a 30-year time period. A draft of the bill can be found here.
Times-Online
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
