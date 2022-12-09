Read full article on original website
Puppyluv
2d ago
The family said "God would want to decide when he died". That's what the hospital did when they removed life support.
Reply
5
Sara Smith
1d ago
seriously..over a year..how can his family just watch him day after day just "existing"..not to say the enormous amount the hospital is incurring for the same outcome..let him die with dignity people..really
Reply
2
Related
Boy who died would ‘100% still be here’ if not denied hospital bed, uncle says
A young boy would “100 per cent still be here” if he had not been denied a hospital bed when he was unwell, his uncle has claimed. Five-year-old Yusuf Nazir died from pneumonia on Monday. It is reported an infection had spread to his lungs and caused multiple organ failure, resulting in several cardiac arrests.His family said they struggled to get the poorly child admitted to hospital in the run-up to his death, as they were told there were not enough beds or doctors available.His uncle, Zaheer Ahmed, said he had “begged” Rotherham General Hospital to take his nephew...
BBC
Strep A: Mum warns of symptoms after child's illness
A mother is warning other parents to be aware of the symptoms of Strep A infections after both her daughters came down with the disease. Joanne Jones, from Llandudno, Conwy county, initially thought her daughter had a chest infection. "If something doesn't seem right, go straight to the doctor," Ms...
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
Mum's fight for answers after her daughter, 13, died suddenly in her sleep as she reveals doctors first dismissed her constant epileptic fits as a cry for attention: 'It was disgusting'
A young girl who died suddenly in her sleep after suffering epilepsy for years including up to 80 seizures a day has been remembered for her 'wicked sense of humour'. Charlotte Ivy Studham, from Geelong, southwest of Melbourne, died just a few days shy of her 14th birthday on November 3 from suspected Sudden Unexplained Death Epilepsy (SUDEP).
Mother issues warning after routine scan finds stage 2 cancer without a single symptom
A mother-of-two is urging women to have regular breast scans after a routine mammogram revealed a cancerous lump so deep it was not noticeable to touch.Sheelagh Davidson, 57, has since had the all-clear from cancer following a lumpectomy and chemotherapy, but says it was a shock to receive her results after a scan that she had a year early due to moving cities.Sheelagh, a retired school secretary, who lives in Manchester with her husband, Stuart, 59, a chief operating officer for an industrial services company, said: “It’s so important to attend your check-ups and I’m so lucky that I...
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
Fit and healthy father, 49, died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, inquest hears
A fit and healthy father died after doctors mistakenly gave him a cancerous kidney transplant, an inquest heard yesterday. Parminder Singh Sidhu, 49, passed away in agony in March – within a year of the procedure – after doctors failed to spot a tumour. Two other patients who...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
My little boy’s screams will always haunt me after Strep A infection – all mums need to know the signs
A LITTLE boy battled Strep A in hospital after doctors misdiagnosed the killer condition as thrush. George Higham, 5, was admitted to Grimsby Children’s Hospital, Lincolnshire, in August after his mum, Jenna, noticed something was seriously wrong. His GP had already diagnosed the George with thrush, but Jenna, 24,...
Baby Baboon Clings to Dead Mom in Jaws of Leopard in Heartbreaking Photo
The spectacular image is one of 25 shortlisted for the 2022 Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award, to be announced on February 9, 2023.
In a religious scandal in medieval England, the body of a nun who was considered "perverse" was buried face down
Engraving of a medieval nunCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The scandal of a nunnery called Littlemore Priory took place in the early 1500s in Oxfordshire, England. Littlemore Priory was first founded in 1110 but it had a troublesome history with the bishops that dated back to the 1400s. However, the scandal only became public knowledge in 1517.
More young children die from Strep A infection
More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
Woman dying of lung disease ‘caused by mould’ urges action on rogue landlords
Tenant, who is suing landlord in test case, calls on government to back renters in claiming damages
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Hospital doctors refuse to do more weekend shifts in a bid to protect their 'work-life balance': Critics claim that low weekend staffing increases death rate for NHS patients
Doctors have rejected calls to work weekends to resolve the NHS crisis, saying it would harm their 'work-life balance'. NHS bosses have come under pressure to switch to a seven-day working rota to help clear a record backlog of seven million people waiting for vital tests and treatment. Former Health Secretary Lord Lansley told The Mail on Sunday: 'We owe it to patients to provide the best possible care at weekends.'
Murderer bragged to inmates about killing wife, first public parole hearing told
A murderer who has never revealed where he hid his wife’s body denies bragging to inmates about the killing, the first public parole review in UK history heard.Russell Causley admitted he had lied and “changed stories consistently” when he faced parole judges on Monday but denied murdering Carole Packman.Parole judges are deciding whether the 79-year-old can be freed from jail, in the first hearing of its kind not to be held behind closed doors after changes in the law.Causley was handed a life sentence for killing Ms Packman, who disappeared in 1985 – a year after he moved his lover into...
Comments / 4