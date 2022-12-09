The Rangers returned defenseman Ben Harpur to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL last night. The move leaves the Rangers with 21 skaters, and no spare defensemen. This is most likely a paper transaction to bank some extra cap space. Yesterday, before the Rangers returned Harpur, they had $7.1 million in deadline cap space if they remained at 22 skaters for the rest of the winter. Now it’s at $9.3 million by shedding Harpur’s $750k, but that’s only if they remain at 21 skaters.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO