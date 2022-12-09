ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Blue Seat

NY Rangers return Ben Harpur to Hartford

The Rangers returned defenseman Ben Harpur to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL last night. The move leaves the Rangers with 21 skaters, and no spare defensemen. This is most likely a paper transaction to bank some extra cap space. Yesterday, before the Rangers returned Harpur, they had $7.1 million in deadline cap space if they remained at 22 skaters for the rest of the winter. Now it’s at $9.3 million by shedding Harpur’s $750k, but that’s only if they remain at 21 skaters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Yankees great CC Sabathia reacts to Aaron Judge contract

CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge are close friends. The pair played together with the Yankees until Sabathia retired following the 2019 season, and they remain constantly in touch. So, naturally, when word spread that Judge and the Yankees agreed to a $360-million, nine-year deal this week during the MLB Winter Meetings, the Hall of Fame-bound Sabathia was ecstatic.
FanSided

FanSided

300K+
Followers
581K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy