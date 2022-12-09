Uptown resident and artist Emma Fick will be showing her work at the two-day holiday Arts Market on Saturday (Dec. 17) and Sunday (Dec. 18) in Marsalis Harmony Park. These holiday markets are special, said Fick, a veteran of the Arts Markets scene. There are usually many more artists participating, so it feels like a village. And because they run for two days instead of just Saturday, the booths do not have to be broken down at the end of the first day, so the artists take more time and effort to create their own atmosphere and a look that is not feasible for a one-day, six hour market.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO