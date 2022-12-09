Read full article on original website
Mart for Art’s Sake: ‘Direct sales to art lovers are such a benefit’
Uptown resident and artist Emma Fick will be showing her work at the two-day holiday Arts Market on Saturday (Dec. 17) and Sunday (Dec. 18) in Marsalis Harmony Park. These holiday markets are special, said Fick, a veteran of the Arts Markets scene. There are usually many more artists participating, so it feels like a village. And because they run for two days instead of just Saturday, the booths do not have to be broken down at the end of the first day, so the artists take more time and effort to create their own atmosphere and a look that is not feasible for a one-day, six hour market.
New Chick-fil-A at I-10 & Carrollton is open and ready for business (sponsored)
Franchised owner/operator Ben McLeish has deep roots in New Orleans, having lived in the city for more than 20 years, founding a nonprofit organization and leading an inner-city ministry. He has a deep passion for the city his family calls home and plans for his new restaurant to inspire a generation of leaders.
Police blotter: Older adults, juveniles targeted in recent crimes
A robbery, a shooting and a home invasion were reported this week in the Sixth District, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Two of the victims are in their 60s, and two are juveniles. Three men robbed a 67-year-old man on Loyola Avenue near the Pontchartrain Expressway early Wednesday...
