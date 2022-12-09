Read full article on original website
Mrs.Mays
2d ago
It's crazy how everyone is suffering from inflation, but he is only helping certain people. The lower class gets the most assistance, The higher class gets the most tax breaks, but the middle class receives nothing and just suffers through it all.
Reply
6
Kisha Stars
3d ago
what about the ones that don't have children living in the home with them? we all have to eat and FOOD AND EVERYTHING else is sooo expensive these days.....
Reply
5
Related
texasbreaking.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Texan This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible and qualified Texan will receive a $391 one-time payment this month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is one of the aids that millions of Americans across the country rely on to purchase their basic needs. This is one of the programs that federal and state officials implemented to combat the impact of the pandemic and the increasing inflation rate.
southarkansassun.com
Texas Governor Abbott To Extend SNAP Benefits For December 2022
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that $314.4 million worth of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided this December. These benefit allotments are expected to help roughly 1.6 million Texas families, says Flores. Last December 2, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) was given...
orangeandbluepress.com
HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
Texas Hits 1,000 Days Under Greg Abbott’s Public Health Disaster As A New COVID-19 Wave And Legislative Session Loom
Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
KSAT 12
Texas pediatricians to start screening for hunger, thanks to new $20K grant
SAN ANTONIO – Holidays are associated with many joyous things but some tough topics as well, like hunger. As kids take their holiday breaks, many are pulled from their main food source at school. In Bexar County, there are 112,810 food insecure as of 2020, according to data from...
Gov. Greg Abbott calls for five-year mandatory sentence for human smugglers
Gov. Greg Abbott said he will seek a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison for human smuggling.
Apply now: Various jobless and deserving Texas residents getting over $8,230
See if you are one of them. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, also called the SSI program, is meant to send monthly payments to disabled and deserving adults and children. The aim of this program is to benefit a large number of people who don't have consistent sources of income, are disabled and cannot do some work, or are jobless and need money to meet their expenses.
KSAT 12
After disappointing midterms, Texas GOP votes unanimously for a new national leader
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Frustrated with the outcome of the midterm elections, the executive committee of the Texas GOP voted unanimously Saturday to call for new leadership at the national party. By a vote...
Emergency SNAP benefits extended for December
The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the extension of the maximum amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
Abbott has received almost $9 million from accident lawsuit
When he was 26 years old, Greg Abbott was jogging in Houston when a limb fell from a large oak tree, landing on him, crushing his spine, and damaging his kidneys. He has been in a wheelchair ever since.
Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.
Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."
KWTX
Texas has amended its constitution hundreds of times. It’s not likely to do so for abortion anytime soon.
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy. State Rep....
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Thinking about making tamales? Here’s why many choose to buy them instead
Across Texas, cravings for tamales have reached a peak for the year.
KSAT 12
Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy.
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Comments / 13