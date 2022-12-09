ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Mrs.Mays
2d ago

It's crazy how everyone is suffering from inflation, but he is only helping certain people. The lower class gets the most assistance, The higher class gets the most tax breaks, but the middle class receives nothing and just suffers through it all.

Kisha Stars
3d ago

what about the ones that don't have children living in the home with them? we all have to eat and FOOD AND EVERYTHING else is sooo expensive these days.....

texasbreaking.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Texan This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible and qualified Texan will receive a $391 one-time payment this month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits is one of the aids that millions of Americans across the country rely on to purchase their basic needs. This is one of the programs that federal and state officials implemented to combat the impact of the pandemic and the increasing inflation rate.
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Texas Governor Abbott To Extend SNAP Benefits For December 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that $314.4 million worth of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided this December. These benefit allotments are expected to help roughly 1.6 million Texas families, says Flores. Last December 2, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) was given...
TEXAS STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas

$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson

Apply now: Various jobless and deserving Texas residents getting over $8,230

See if you are one of them. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, also called the SSI program, is meant to send monthly payments to disabled and deserving adults and children. The aim of this program is to benefit a large number of people who don't have consistent sources of income, are disabled and cannot do some work, or are jobless and need money to meet their expenses.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages

With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Why Texas is unlikely to let voters decide on abortion access

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Despite the state’s near-total ban on abortion, just 12% of Texans think abortion should be illegal in all cases, according to an August poll from The Texas Politics Project. One Texas Democrat hopes to give voters more of a say in abortion policy.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas

U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

