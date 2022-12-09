Read full article on original website
catcountry1029.com
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
I’m the Naughty Neighbor Over this Dog Debacle in Billings
I was the naughty neighbor on accident, I swear. I’ve lived in Billings for about 3 months now, and we just met our neighbors in the most organic way possible. But also, chaotic and awful. Our garage door opener has been a pill to deal with. It won’t shut all the way when we are leaving, and it’s become an issue as of this week.
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
yourbigsky.com
Santa Claus is coming to town; Sleigh at Billings Doubletree Sunday
Santa just gave us a ring from the North Pole to let us know he’ll be dropping by the DoubleTree in downtown Billings Sunday!. You know he’s making a list and checking it twice!. He’ll be at the Billings downtown Doubletree from 1-3pm December 11 in the Christmas...
Billings couple hopes sober homes will help put addicts back on track
Two of the homes are for men only, one is for women only, and the fourth is for families dealing with addiction.
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presents at All American Indian Shootout
Mo Brings Plenty of 'Yellowstone' presented during a halftime show at the All American Indian Shootout on Friday and Saturday, with a message directed at empowering Native athletes.
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
yourbigsky.com
Hazardous winter storm alert; Very cold all week
The NWS is issuing a potential Winter Storm alert for the next four days in Montana that will likely impact driving conditions across the state. NWS Billings says if you have travel or outdoor plans from Monday through Thursday you should make alternative and contingency plans. Heavy snow and blizzard...
Laurel police officer featured in 2023 K9 calendar
Officer Booth and K9 Officer Colt are located on the October page in the calendar - with a list of achievements, fun facts and highlights for Colt.
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
yourbigsky.com
Take ‘The Polar Plunge’ for Special Olympics
You can make the difference for local Special Olympics organizations and schools by jumping, running, or even slowly crawling into the frigid and icy waters in Montana. The signature event is happening at REI in Billings Saturday, December 10th. The first Polar Plunge was held in Whitefish, Montana in 1999...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
KULR8
Billings photographer living out her dream working for National Finals Rodeo
Pro Rodeo selects just four photographers to work during the 10 rounds of the NFR in Las Vegas. One of those is Billings photographer, Hailey Rae.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wintry storm is finally arriving
The incoming weather system brings excellent snow potential. For southeast Montana and Northern Wyoming, heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible midweek.
Which Montana Towns Make The List For Most Sinful In America?
When you hear the words "sin city" your mind most likely goes directly to Las Vegas. Las Vegas dubbed itself "Sin City", with its lavish nightlife full of all the "sin" one can think of. When we look at WalletHub's study of "Most Sinful Cities in America", we see that there is more to being a sinful city than flashy lights and tall buildings.
KULR8
Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
montanasports.com
HIGHLIGHTS: Lodge Grass guys, Huntley Project girls roll at Class B Tipoff
LOCKWOOD — The Lodge Grass guys and Huntley Project girls picked up blowout victories on Saturday evening in Lockwood at the Class B Tipoff tournament. Watch the highlights in the video above.
Four Points Press founder makes her mark on Crow Reservation
Four Points Press is the digital reporting wing of Four Points Media, Inc., founded by Luella Brien, who also serves as editor-in-chief.
