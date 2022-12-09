If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.

MONTANA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO