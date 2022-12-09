MADISON — Labor organizations contributed $27.5 million to presidential candidate Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and supporting groups. Now, it’s payback time. Flanked by some of the fattest cats in Big Labor, the president last week announced $36 billion in federal taxpayer money will go to bail out the mismanaged Central States Pension Fund. It’s part of some $90 billion marked for multi-employer pension relief crammed inside the mammoth American Rescue Plan Act.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO