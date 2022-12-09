Read full article on original website
Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
El Paso police: 4 migrants robbed, another group of migrants help officers nab suspects
EL PASO, Texas -- A group of migrants who witnessed four migrants being robbed helped locate the suspects and surrounded them until police could arrive to place the suspects under arrest. It happened Sunday at the Greyhound Bus station. El Paso police say four migrants were waiting for their bus...
Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
Sheriff: 2 arrested after allegedly forcing way into San Eli home, stealing cell phone, pickup
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people have been arrested after they allegedly forced their way into a San Elizario home, threatened the victims with a knife and stole a cell phone and pickup truck, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday, Dec. 12 along the 12000 block of Acevedo […]
Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court
Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am Reporting
Alamogordo Police Department said around 6:13 p.m., they were alerted to a child being hit by a float during the annual holidays Christmas Parade. The parade was heading west on 10th Street. The incident stopped the parade for about 15 minutes.
Cartels fighting over migrants in Juarez
Mexican police have arrested two men they say shot the driver of a public transportation bus carrying 42 migrants late Wednesday in Juarez.
Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
Manhunt underway in connection to investigation at Petro gas station in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the Socorro Police Department said an investigation is underway at the Petro gas station in Socorro Thursday afternoon. The incident is taking place at the intersection of Stockyard Drive and Horizon Boulevard. Officials said they are looking for a suspect involved in the...
Police search for men who stole 28 catalytic convertors from school buses
Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses. On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including […]
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-10 fatality
UPDATE: On Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, the El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to I10 East (Dallas Exit) to a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-10 East from north to south and made it to the #3 lane. At the same time three vehicles […]
El Paso’s 1st Bubba’s 33 opens, employs 200 people but still looking for team members
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 located at 11925 Gateway Blvd West will be opening Monday, Dec. 12. This week, the restaurant will be training 200 team members where local first responders will be receiving hand-stretched pizzas, fresh-ground burgers, wings, salads, and sandwiches. Bubba’s 33 will be serving lunch and dinner, […]
City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation
SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student killed in pedestrian crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to Las Cruces Police, 18-year-old Isaiah Angel Gutierrez was arrested Friday Dec. 9, after a 16-year-old Organ Mountain High School student was killed in a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Bataan Memorial East in Las Cruces. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, police were dispatched at 4 p.m. […]
Police served New Mexico State search warrants in hours before Battle of I-10
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – On the morning of New Mexico State men’s basketball’s game against UTEP in the Battle of I-10 in Las Cruces on November 30, State Police went to the Pan American Center to serve search warrants to members of the basketball program, according to law enforcement body camera footage obtained by […]
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Las Cruces police make arrest during special operation to combat porch piracy
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces police working on a special project to deter porch piracy made an arrest. Gabriel J. Sierra, 34, was arrested this past week and has been charged with one count of larceny up to $500. Las Cruces Community Outreach officers witnessed Sierra approach a home in south-central Las Cruces and […]
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
