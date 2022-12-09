ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Tom Handy

El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify bicyclist killed in hit and run; witnesses sought

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning, Dec.  13, that left a bicyclist dead. Police say 26-year-old Austin Brazda was riding his bicycle along the 1300 block of George Dieter a little after midnight. Police say he was hit by a vehicle that fled […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Freezing temperatures overnight for the migrants camped in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - Thousands of migrants have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso in the past three days. Migrants continue to be released into the streets as Borderland shelters can't handle the influx. The five homeless shelters in El Paso are either at capacity or over capacity as migrants continue to cross the border into the city.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Most Famous Blazer In El Paso Shows Up In Court

Embattled, and as of December 14th, 2022 - former - El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales entered the courtroom in person for the first time since July. There were many shocking events that transpired. Rosales chose to assert her fifth amendment rights, among other things. She also seemed to be wearing the exact same blazer she wore in court on July 1, 2022.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas -- Masses took place across the Borderland Sunday to celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, which recognizes the day that the Virgin Mary appeared before a young man in 1531 Mexico, according to tradition. While the national Mexican holiday is officially December 12th, hundreds of people celebrated Sunday from El The post Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe celebrated across the Borderland appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police search for men who stole 28 catalytic convertors from school buses

Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying two individuals who stole 28 catalytic convertors, disabling multiple school buses. On Wednesday, November 23, at 3:46 a.m., two men headed to the Region 19 Head Start Service Center at 9778 Kenworthy. The men stole various catalytic convertors from several vehicles including […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on I-10 fatality

UPDATE: On Saturday Dec. 10, 2022, the El Paso Police Department Special Traffic Investigation Unit responded to I10 East (Dallas Exit) to a crash involving a pedestrian. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was crossing I-10 East from north to south and made it to the #3 lane. At the same time three vehicles […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of Socorro asks people to avoid area during ongoing investigation

SOCORRO, Texas -- The City of Socorro is asking people to avoid the area of Stockyard Dr. and Horizon Blvd. due to an ongoing investigation. In a Facebook post, the city asks residents to allow first responders to work the scene. The Sheriff's department is the lead on the investigation, according to the post.
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Northeast EP near a motel

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department responded to an emergency call in Northeast El Paso at the block of 8600 Dyer St. in the early hours of Tuesday morning. The call was made at 2:50 A.M. and police say a 30-year-old woman was stabbed. The incident happened across the street from the […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX

