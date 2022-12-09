ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”

