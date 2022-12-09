Read full article on original website
Of One Accord parties provide Christmas for Hawkins County children
ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by...
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party.
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Angie Odom, director of...
Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend
ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
Photo gallery: Christmas in Kingsport
Over 100 trees decorated by local businesses and individuals have transformed Glen Bruce and Centennial parks in downtown Kingsport into a winter wonderland. Christmas in Kingsport, highlighted by the tree displays at Centennial Park on Main Street and Glen Bruce Park on Broad Street, will shine through Jan. 3 with holiday events planned each weekend.
Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary
KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
State board approves recertification of the Carter County Detention Center
ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center. "I am...
Jail Christmas
ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday
Police interview of juveniles legal without notifying parents, SCSO spokesman says
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office detectives legally interviewed Sullivan Heights Middle School students last week without their parents’ prior knowledge, a sheriff’s spokesman said. The interviews were concerning what law enforcement later alleged was a fake report Monday morning from band director Eddie Dalton, who...
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody
Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
Time for tea: Allandale Mansion bringing back holiday tea
Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season. This year, the event will be held on two days — Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 — from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit.
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
Cardinal Glass releases statement about subcontractor fatality
SURGOINSVILLE — A subcontractor for Cardinal Glass was killed in an accident at its plant in Hawkins County on Wednesday morning. Company spokesman Jon Austin said Cardinal is working to support its employees and also is working with those who are investigating the accident.
Greyson Doty leads the Kingsport school board in the flag pledge Nov. 14, 2022
Greyson Doty, a pre-kindergarten student at Palmer Center, leads the Kingsport Board of Education in the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag after an interview by Assistant Superintendent Andy True. This is from the Dec. 14, 2022 school board meeting.
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT– A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
Holiday spirit in SWVA
While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend. Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
Wolfe named East Tennessee special education Supervisor of the Year
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service...
Larry Wayne Hicks
KINGSPORT - Larry Wayne Hicks, 75, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his family by his side. Larry was born on April 29, 1947, in Kingsport to the late Herman Hicks and Lucille Bishop Hicks.
Johnson County Sheriff's Office contains disturbance at youth treatment facility
MOUNTAIN CITY — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a riot had occurred inside the Mountain Youth Academy on Sunday. The sheriff’s department responded to the disturbance. The officers found several young juveniles had vandalized a portion of the facility. The department reported that “significant damage was done.
