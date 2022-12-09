ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, TN

Of One Accord parties provide Christmas for Hawkins County children

ROGERSVILLE — The Christmas for the Children parties put on by Of One Accord Ministries, local churches and visiting churches will provide Christmas gifts to approximately 1,500 kids in Hawkins County this holiday season. Christmas for the Children will hold 37 Christmas parties this year, with 11 hosted by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Downtown Elizabethton will provide final Christmas shopping, Grinchmas in the Park and Nutcracker Suite this weekend

ELIZABETHTON — This coming weekend is the last weekend before Christmas, and Downtown Elizabethton will have plenty of Christmas activities. The last weekend certainly means Christmas shopping and Main Street Elizabethton Director Courtney Bean said the downtown merchants are participating in a new event this season, Holiday Wrap-Up, which will have most stores open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bean said the last Saturday before Christmas “is the perfect time to avoid the big box store crowds and enjoy a nice experience in our welcoming and historic downtown. You can support local and complete your holiday shopping all at one event.”
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Photo gallery: Christmas in Kingsport

Over 100 trees decorated by local businesses and individuals have transformed Glen Bruce and Centennial parks in downtown Kingsport into a winter wonderland. Christmas in Kingsport, highlighted by the tree displays at Centennial Park on Main Street and Glen Bruce Park on Broad Street, will shine through Jan. 3 with holiday events planned each weekend.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary

KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
KINGSPORT, TN
State board approves recertification of the Carter County Detention Center

ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center. "I am...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Jail Christmas

ELIZABETHTON — For every day of the year, the Carter County Detention Center presents the world with a cold and austere entrance, as is true of every jail in the country. Most of the jail staff is behind thick glass and must use speakers to conduct discussions with people who come in the front door to conduct business. There are no smiles, for this is a place for people who are serving time after being found guilty to breaking the law.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Children get Christmastime phone visit with incarcerated parent on Tuesday

CARTER COUNTY, TN
Man arrested in Kentucky transferred into JCPD custody

Michael Needham was taken into custody by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday on charges of burglary (2 counts), theft over $2,500 (2 counts), vandalism under $1,000, and possession of an anti-theft device (2 counts). The arrest stems from Walmart loss prevention reporting a shoplifting at 3111 Browns Mill...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Time for tea: Allandale Mansion bringing back holiday tea

Allandale Mansion is bringing back and expanding its Holiday Tea event for the 2022 Christmas season. This year, the event will be held on two days — Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 — from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and advance registration is required. The event is recommended for ages 10 and under and guests are encouraged to wear their best holiday outfit.
KINGSPORT, TN
Morgan Wade to bring vulnerability to Paramount

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Morgan Wade paused. About an hour or so before she performed last year on the Lauderdale Stage adjacent to the Sessions Hotel in downtown Bristol, she stopped to speak with a young fan. “It’s good to be back home,” said Wade.
BRISTOL, TN
Cardinal Glass releases statement about subcontractor fatality

SURGOINSVILLE — A subcontractor for Cardinal Glass was killed in an accident at its plant in Hawkins County on Wednesday morning. Company spokesman Jon Austin said Cardinal is working to support its employees and also is working with those who are investigating the accident.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025

KINGSPORT– A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Holiday spirit in SWVA

While snow has not arrived in Southwest Virginia this December, the holiday spirit was blanketing Southwest Virginia this past weekend. Adalyn Woodard enjoyed the music and lights at the skating rink at Leeman Field in Pennington Gap Friday, while toddler Carter Collins joined his parents Stephanie and Matthew Collins and grandmother Debbie Collins on Sunday to visit Santa Claus and Junior Teen Miss Wise County Shelby Ratliff at the Nottingham Avenue home of Ben and Kim Mays.
PENNINGTON GAP, VA
Washington County to observe holiday hours

All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Wolfe named East Tennessee special education Supervisor of the Year

KINGSPORT — Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE). The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service...
KINGSPORT, TN
Larry Wayne Hicks

KINGSPORT - Larry Wayne Hicks, 75, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with his family by his side. Larry was born on April 29, 1947, in Kingsport to the late Herman Hicks and Lucille Bishop Hicks.
KINGSPORT, TN

