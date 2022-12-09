ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. governor honors veterans as part of annual campaign

By Laurel Stone
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — Over the past several weeks, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf along with Pennsylvania officials have recognized and thanked approximately 1,100 new commonwealth employees who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

This recognition comes as part of the annual Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign.

“Now on the final stretch of my administration and reflecting on my time in office, I am proud to say that I have worked side-by-side with so many men and women who served both our country and the commonwealth,” Wolf said. “These are all special people who have a strong drive for protecting and improving the lives of others. They should all proudly wear the lapel pin in recognition of their selfless service.”

About 17,000 state employees have been honored since the program was established in 2019. Those honored received a lapel pin featuring the nation’s flag and the commonwealth flag signifying their dual-service status.

“Only about seven percent of all Pennsylvanians have served in the military. It is a small number of people, but they have had an enormous impact on the lives of 13 million Pennsylvanians,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “They are all truly deserving of this special recognition of their dual service and their commitment to the Commonwealth.”

The Pennsylvania State Employee Military Service Recognition Campaign also raises awareness about federal and state veteran benefits, encourages registration in the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry, and informs state employees about mentoring opportunities within veterans’ communities.

Employees who serve or have served in the armed forces of the United States Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Space Force, regardless of component, are eligible for program participation and recognition. The campaign annually recognizes all new eligible state employees with a pin.

Veterans, family members, and people who work with veterans can register for the Pennsylvania Veterans Registry by going to the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs website .

