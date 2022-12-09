ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

SI Sportsbook Promo Code For Michigan: Bet $20 and Win $200

By Shawn Childs
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

Michigan sports bettors can get $200 in free bets with this Promo Code from SI Sportsbook for any NFL game including the Detroit Lions.

The climb up the NFC North standings for the Lions started in November, thanks to four wins over their past five games. On the year, Detroit is 8-4 against the spread while riding a five-game winning streak in the betting market. New SI Sportsbook users in Michigan can take advantage of a great promotion to claim a $200 bonus when betting on the Vikings vs. Lions matchup. Click Here to get the offer or check out the instructions below to activate the promotion.

SI Sportsbook Promo Code in Michigan: Bet $20, Win $200

Step 1: Click on this link or the Bet Now button to get your SI Sportsbook promo of $200

Step 2: Enter Promo Code: SI200

Step 3: Bet $20 on the Lions (or any NFL game in Week 14)

Step 4: Claim the $200 in free bets from the SI Sportsbook Promo Code if your bet wins

Step 5: Always Bet Responsibly

Vikings vs. Lions Odds and Betting Insights:

Detroit’s success within the division has been elite over their last seven matchups (7-0 against the spread), which includes three games against the Vikings (17-19, 29-27, and 24-28).

SI Sportsbook lists the Lions (5-7) as a 2.5 point favorite over Minnesota (10-2). At first glance, the opening line looks out of line based on each team’s record. Conversely, bookmakers setting the lines are giving Detroit plenty of respect based on their recent play and the overall strength of their roster.

The Lions continue to run the ball well (341 rushes for 1,524 yards and 18 touchdowns), despite D’Andre Swift battling injuries for most of the season. Detroit ranks third in the NFL with rushes (4) of 40 yards or more. Amon-Ra St. Brown (76/830/6) continues to be a beast, with exceptional success over the past four weeks (10/121, 7/80, 9/129/1, and 11/116/2). In addition, the depth of the Lions’ receiving corps looks much more robust, with DJ Chark healthy and 2022 first-round draft pick Jameson Williams seeing his first game action (11 snaps) in Week 13. Jared Goff only has one interception over his past six starts, with eight touchdowns and strength in his completion rate (67.9).

The next step in Detroit’s progression comes from better play on the defensive side of the ball. DE Aidan Hutchinson has yet to hit on all cylinders, but his flashes (six sacks and two interceptions) support his 2022 draft pedigree. The Lions rank poorly defending the run (345/1,796/18) while sitting 20th defending the pass (3,030 yards and 19 touchdowns).

Both teams should move the ball well in this matchup. The Vikings have given up 13 rushing touchdowns while ranking last in passing yards allowed (3,403).

The key for Detroit to win this game and cover the spread is minimizing the turnovers and finishing off drives in the red zone with touchdowns. With a $20 win on the Lions this week, a first-time better at Sports Illustrated Sportsbook will take home $200.

Who Can Claim the SI Sportsbook Promotion?

  • This promotion is for first time players who neither made a deposit nor placed a bet on the Website.
  • No one under the age of 21 may participate in this promotion.
  • This applies to Michigan Residents only

How can I participate in this promotion?

  • To participate, you must opt into the promotion using code SI200, then place any bet of $20 or more on any market with minimum odds of +120 or higher.
  • If your qualifying bet wins, you will receive a 8 $25 Free Bet Tokens.
  • Please allow up to 72 hours after your bet is placed to receive your Free Bet Tokens.
  • You may participate in this promotion only once during the promotional period (or an extended date as shall be determined in our sole discretion) (the "Promotion Period").
  • For more information about this promotion, click here
  • SI Sportsbook is a paid partner of Sports Illustrated
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Gambling Disorder Help-line at: 1-800-270-7117
  • Always Bet Responsibly

