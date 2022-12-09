USDA fines Indian Creek Zoo $13,500

LAMBERTVILLE — The Indian Creek Zoo has been fined $13,500 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for inadequate care and housing of some of its animals which resulted in the zoo losing one animal and an employee being bitten by another animal.

The Lambertville zoo was fined in September after a series of inspections. The welfare of the animals was brought to the USDA’s attention by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

According to a February, 2021, inspection report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the enclosure door for an olive baboon had gaps that were about three inches wide and were large enough for the baboon to reach its arm through, grasp an employee's hand and bite it in November of 2020.

In August, 2021, inspection officials learned an African crested porcupine had been missing from its enclosure. The porcupine was never recovered. It was determined that the zoo had failed to maintain a structurally sound outdoor enclosure.

Also in August, 2021, five animals were found in need of a veterinarian’s care, including a female rabbit with hair loss, and a white-tailed deer with fecal matter staining its hocks and back legs. Two white-tailed deer were observed with thin body conditions, and one white-tailed deer had overgrown hooves. Finally, a white goat was observed holding its right front leg up and the joint appeared to be swollen.

"Animals were left covered with their own waste and denied much-needed veterinary care at Indian Creek Zoo," said Michelle Sinnott, PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement.

Rebecca Smudzinki, a national manager of captive animal welfare for PETA, said the USDA report “barely scratches the surface,” and that PETA’s involvement began with calls from local zoo visitors expressing concern for the animals as far back as 2017.

The zoo, created by Joe Garverick, began as a camel farm and, by 2016, encompassed 36 acres with more than 300 animals, including goats, sheep and timber wolves. Recent violations were reported in 2020 and 2021.

A call to Indian Creek Zoo coordinator Julie Sartor was not immediately returned.