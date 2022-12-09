Read full article on original website
Forest Area Boys Fall to Union
TIONESTA, Pa. – Skyler Roxbury scored 19 points, had three steals, and handed out two assists to help Union roll past Forest Area, 79-13, at West Forest. Payton Johnston added 10 points, five assists, and two blocked shots for the Golden Knights who also got nine tallies apiece from Christian Salizoni, Trent Fleming, and Owen Bish.
Berdine’s Buzzer-Beater Sends Dragons Past Harbor Creek
HARBORCREEK, Pa. – Warren’s Brady Berdine scored a career-high 25 points, including a game-winning runner in the lane as time expired to lift Warren to a 63-61 win over Harbor Creek. Berdine’s shot capped a Warren (4-1) rally, as the Dragons outscored Harbor Creek 26-15, erasing a 46-37...
Watch Live: Brockway at Forest Area Girls Basketball
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to East Forest High School to take on Forest Area in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bear Country. The game can be watched below or on any of our...
Forest Girls Drop Tough Battle With Brockway
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Hitting three second-quarter 3-pointers, Brockway built a 5-point halftime lead and then held Forest Area without a field goal for over 10 minutes to start the second half on its way to a 34-27 win at East Forest. Rewatch the game. The Lady Rovers rode the...
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Brockway at Forest Area Girls Monday, Dec. 12
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Brockway at Forest Area girls’ basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, from East Forest High School. Airtime will be 5:50 p.m. for the 6 p.m. tip-off. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the...
Warren Girls Fall at Cathedral Prep
ERIE – Cathedral Prep wasted little time showing why it is one of the premier girls’ basketball teams in not just District 10, but the entire state in a 67-21 win over Warren on Monday. The Ramblers outscored the Dragons 34-2 in the first quarter, and 19-0 in...
10 WCCC Students Advanced to States During District DECA Competition
DUBOIS, Pa. – Led by a pair of first-place finishes, 10 Warren County Career Center students advanced to states after their performance at the District 1 DECA competition at Penn State-DuBois on Dec. 8. Sam Smith (Marketing Communications) and Rylan Meneo (Sports and Entertainment Marketing) each finished first in...
Robbins to Retire After More Than 40 Years of Teaching at Pitt-Bradford
BRADFORD, Pa. – Andrea Robbins, one of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s longest-serving faculty members, is retiring this week after more than 40 years of service to the university teaching chemistry and algebra. She had not planned a career in academics when she came to Pitt-Bradford in...
Closings and Delays for Dec. 15, 2022
WARREN, Pa. – The following school districts and organizations will be closed or operating on a delay for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This post will be updated as we receive more information. To report your organization’s delay or closure, email us at news@yourdailylocal.com or send us a message on Facebook.
North Country Trail Shelter and Airport Connector Snowmobile Trail Decisions Signed
BRADFORD, Pa. – The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service announced that District Ranger Rich Hatfield signed two decisions recently that will improve recreation opportunities for forest users. The first decision, signed on Nov. 22 authorizes the construction of an “Adirondack-style” trail shelter near the North Country National Scenic...
600 by the Dozen: 12 Bowlers Roll 600 Series During League Play at Valley
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – An even dozen bowlers rolled 600 series during league play at Valley Bowling Center last week. Tom Traub’s 663 during Silver Sliders League action was the high series for the week. Jeff Trohoske rolled an even 600 during leaguy play as well. Four bowlers reached...
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 1 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). The advisory runs until 7 a.m. on Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations...
Pieces of the Past: Sherwood Refining Co.
When I was growing up on Warren’s East Side there was a dominant landmark on the Southside of the river across from United. It was the remains of another refinery. The 100-plus foot tall Sherwood Refinery stack. Sherwood was an unusual refinery compared to others that were located here....
Santa, Mrs. Claus Collect Letters But Is Treachery Afoot?
WARREN, Pa. – Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual trip to the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry office to collect all the letters from the mailbox there this weekend. But they weren’t there alone. While there is still time to get your letter to Santa...
City Council Approves One-Time Payment for First Responders, DPW Staff Who Worked During Height of Pandemic
WARREN, Pa. – In a measure of gratitude for police officers, firefighters, and public works staff who worked through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren City Council unanimously approved a one-time $1,000 payment during a special meeting Monday. The payments will go to those police, fire, and DPW...
