NWS: Winter storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain by Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A significant winter storm is poised to move through much of Wyoming starting Monday evening and continuing through Wednesday, bringing up to 12 inches of snow to lower elevations and up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain. According to the National Weather Service in...
oilcity.news
Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”
CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
Major Winter Storm Coming, Casper Mountain to See 2 Feet of Snow, up to 5″ in Town by Thursday
There's a major winter storm coming through parts of Wyoming, says the National Weather Service. Heavy snow with areas of blizzard conditions and freezing will create significant travel impacts for Natrona County from 5 p.m. today to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations over the next few days in Casper are...
oilcity.news
Sunny Sunday to be followed by winter storm watch throughout coming week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect a mostly sunny day today, but that good weather won’t last long. Beginning tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday, Casper will be under a winter storm watch. The winter storm watch goes into effect Monday morning, as the National Weather Service forecasts...
oilcity.news
NCSD to ‘actively monitor weather conditions’ as winter storm approaches state
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District says it is monitoring developments of a major storm that is expected to move through much of the state starting this evening and lasting through Wednesday. In an email sent out on Monday morning, the district says it is working with...
oilcity.news
Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
oilcity.news
Strong winds close Highway 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
MILLS, Wyo. — Strong winds in Natrona County have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Highway 258 to light, high-profile vehicles in both directions. The area is currently experiencing winds of roughly 25 mph, with strong gusts at upwards of 50 mph. Because of this, WYDOT has issued an extreme blowover risk advisory, to remain in effect until further notice.
oilcity.news
(VIDEO) Casper residents capture lenticular cloud hovering in Friday morning sky
CASPER, Wyo. — Anyone in or headed around Casper on Friday morning had an opportunity to see a unique formation in the sky. The strange, otherworldly cloud hovered over the city, but despite its appearance, there’s a logical explanation, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. It’s...
oilcity.news
Natrona County’s average gas price falls another 12 cents as national average falls 14.4
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell another 12 cents as the national average fell for the fifth consecutive week, this time by 14.4 cents. The national average gas price is down to $3.21 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s data...
oilcity.news
4,000+ wreaths to be laid on veterans’ graves at three Casper-area cemeteries Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Over 4,000 wreaths will be laid upon the graves of veterans buried at three Casper-area cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 17. The annual wreath-laying ceremony is part of the Wreaths Across America initiative, organized locally by the Natrona County Republican Women. The event will begin with a...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Casper owner of heirloom Model A vows to restore after hit and run over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Jacquie Rose’s earliest childhood memories involve being squeezed between her parents and brother inside a cramped 1930 Ford Model A coupe. “It was tight, but Dad made it work,” said Jacquie in a message to Oil City News on Monday. Jacquie’s father, Ralph “Andy”...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
oilcity.news
Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River
Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
David Street Station Announces Move to The Nolan for Remaining Winter Events
In lieu of their traditional ice skating rink this winter, due to supply and demand issues, David Street Station announced the creation of 'The Den' at David Street Station. The Den would play host to numerous events over the holiday season and beyond, from ugly sweater parties, to indoor concerts, photos with Santa and more.
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/9/22–12/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Bar Nunn rings in season with annual Christmas Parade
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department helped get the community in the Christmas spirit this evening with the annual Christmas Parade. An assortment of emergency vehicles and other cars and trucks — all decked out in festive lights and other decorations — made its way through the streets of Bar Nunn before wrapping things up at Antelope Park.
oilcity.news
Bar Nunn Fire Department’s annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting kicks off at 4 p.m.
BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Fire Department will ring in the holiday season this afternoon with its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with the parade that will tour the town’s streets. The parade will come to a close at Antelope Park, where the trees will be lit. Santa will make an appearance to talk to the children, and games and refreshments will continue until roughly 9 p.m.
He’s Baaaack: CPD Warns That ‘The Grinch’ Has Returned to Casper Just in Time For Christmas
You didn't think he was really gone for good, now did you?. Last year, the Casper Police Department kept the community abreast of their ongoing investigation into a certain 'Mean One's' various Casper capers. The CPD eventually detained this coward, this grump, this...grinch!...and arrested him. But now, it looks as...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Funky Junk pops up holiday market inside Frontier Brewing
CASPER, Wyo. — Just a couple of days before the start of the 12 days of Christmas, the holiday vibes were in full effect inside Frontier Brewing yesterday. Funky Junk District and friends popped up a wonderful holiday market full of all sorts of interesting treasures. Sarah Carper was there providing a lovely backdrop of musical charm, and Holy Guacamole was outside providing some outstanding grub. With Funky Junk’s retail location closing at the end of the year, it’s a great time to check it out and be on the lookout for wherever it will bringing the good vibes next!
