ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Natrona County winter storm watch upgraded to “warning”

CASPER, Wyo. — With extreme weather on the horizon, the winter storm watch issued for Natrona County over the coming days has been upgraded to a “winter storm warning” by the National Weather Service in Riverton. With heavy snowfall and extreme winds in the forecast, the warning...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny Sunday to be followed by winter storm watch throughout coming week

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents can expect a mostly sunny day today, but that good weather won’t last long. Beginning tomorrow and continuing through Wednesday, Casper will be under a winter storm watch. The winter storm watch goes into effect Monday morning, as the National Weather Service forecasts...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper over the weekend

CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend will feature strong wind gusts throughout Casper and Natrona County, though clear skies should keep any precipitation at bay until the start of the new week. The National Weather Service reports that Casper will see strong winds coming from the southwest at up to...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds close Highway 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles

MILLS, Wyo. — Strong winds in Natrona County have led the Wyoming Department of Transportation to close Highway 258 to light, high-profile vehicles in both directions. The area is currently experiencing winds of roughly 25 mph, with strong gusts at upwards of 50 mph. Because of this, WYDOT has issued an extreme blowover risk advisory, to remain in effect until further notice.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Rawlins Latest Wyoming City To Allow Delivery Of Booze

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Another Wyoming community has added alcohol delivery laws for its business scene. The Rawlins City Council has approved an ordinance that regulates alcoholic liquors and malt beverages in closed containers, after making revisions to address concerns from the city’s police chief.
RAWLINS, WY
oilcity.news

Bus stop shelters to be added throughout Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — In 2021, the City of Casper assumed control of public transportation throughout the city and neighboring Natrona County communities. Now, they’re working to make it more convenient and comfortable by adding shelters at various stops. Casper’s fixed-route bus line, known as The Link, has six...
CASPER, WY
ROCK 96.7

Illegally Dumped Concrete Slurry Pollutes North Platte River

Chemicals in concrete slurry recently and illegally dumped in the North Platte River in Central Casper have turned water, rocks and moss red, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The slurry dumped near the First Street Bridge will affect future vegetative growth and could harm animals...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/9/22–12/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Bar Nunn rings in season with annual Christmas Parade

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Volunteer Fire Department helped get the community in the Christmas spirit this evening with the annual Christmas Parade. An assortment of emergency vehicles and other cars and trucks — all decked out in festive lights and other decorations — made its way through the streets of Bar Nunn before wrapping things up at Antelope Park.
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

Bar Nunn Fire Department’s annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting kicks off at 4 p.m.

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Fire Department will ring in the holiday season this afternoon with its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with the parade that will tour the town’s streets. The parade will come to a close at Antelope Park, where the trees will be lit. Santa will make an appearance to talk to the children, and games and refreshments will continue until roughly 9 p.m.
BAR NUNN, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Funky Junk pops up holiday market inside Frontier Brewing

CASPER, Wyo. — Just a couple of days before the start of the 12 days of Christmas, the holiday vibes were in full effect inside Frontier Brewing yesterday. Funky Junk District and friends popped up a wonderful holiday market full of all sorts of interesting treasures. Sarah Carper was there providing a lovely backdrop of musical charm, and Holy Guacamole was outside providing some outstanding grub. With Funky Junk’s retail location closing at the end of the year, it’s a great time to check it out and be on the lookout for wherever it will bringing the good vibes next!
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy