BAR NUNN, Wyo. — The Bar Nunn Fire Department will ring in the holiday season this afternoon with its annual Christmas Parade and tree lighting. The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m. with the parade that will tour the town’s streets. The parade will come to a close at Antelope Park, where the trees will be lit. Santa will make an appearance to talk to the children, and games and refreshments will continue until roughly 9 p.m.

BAR NUNN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO