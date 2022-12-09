ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Winter storm leaves heavy snowfall in northern Iowa

By Jeriann Ritter
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — The heaviest snow on Thursday night fell along the Northern border of the state with some thunder snow reported. This is where you can see a flash of lightning and even hear thunder while the heavy snow is falling. Around an inch to two inches fell per hour in these communities early Friday.

The rest of the snow fell north of Highway 30. Some of the roads around these towns are still slippery in spots this morning.

Mainly rain fell around the rest of the state. No issues on the roads as a result of this.

One Sunny Day
3d ago

glad we're still in out tiny SE pocket, just chilly with light rain. Been warm with clear blue skies until just recently

