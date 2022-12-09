Read full article on original website
hbsdealer.com
Blffert Lumber & Hardware expands
Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisc. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. The move follows close on the heels of Bliffert's move to acquire Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. The press...
Daily Reporter
Kahler Slater promotes Parent, Sandschafer to executive vice presidents
Kahler Slater has promoted Tracie Parent and Trina Sandschafer to executive vice president. As executive vice presidents, Parent and Sandschafer will continue to provide leadership in the development and execution of Kahler Slater’s strategic plan, including the long-term direction of the firm. As members of Kahler Slater’s Executive Team, Parent and Sandschafer guide the strategy for the expansion of the firm to help deliver on Kahler Slater’s mission to enrich life and achieve powerful results.
Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota
Southwest Airlines will be offering non-stop flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?
Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments
A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISN
New community development coming to historic Briggs and Stratton Industrial complex
MILWAUKEE — For 30 years, the old Briggs and Stratton Industrial complex has sat largely vacant in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood. Now a group of developers are breathing new life into a bold new property at 32nd and Center streets. "This was at one time really the heartbeat of...
nbc15.com
MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
spectrumnews1.com
Cedarburg rewinds to bygone era as Free Blockbuster comes to town
CEDARBURG, Wis. — People in Cedarburg, Wis. have reason to party like it’s 1999. Residents and visitors can once again “run to Blockbuster” to pick out a movie, just in a different way than they did in the 1980s through mid 2000s. In the age of...
On Milwaukee
Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant
This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
Brewers’ Restaurant To Be Named Later finally gets a name
MILWAUKEE — “Later” is now. The Brewers announced Monday that Restaurant To Be Named Later will be transformed into J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard. Restaurant To Be Named Later had been the name of the space in left field since 2019, replacing Friday’s Front Row. The new Barrel Yard, set to open in March, will feature a working brewery with specialty...
CBS 58
Historic Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast up for auction as innkeepers retire
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A Victorian-era bed and breakfast inside a historic Milwaukee mansion is up for auction, and the highest bidder is set to get a turnkey business with decor, recipes, and vendors. Laura Sue and Rick Mosier were married for just one year before they decided to open a...
spectrumnews1.com
Thiensville bakery looks to outsmart inflation by expanding offerings
THIENSVILLE, Wis. — The holidays are here, and bakeries are gearing up for the busy season. They’re also dealing with higher prices for ingredients. The price for essential ingredients for bakers, such as butter, sugar and chocolate, has nearly doubled. Mila’s European Bakery is fighting inflation with new...
Popular local restaurant opens new location in Wisconsin this week
A popular local restaurant is opening a new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. On December 16, 2022, the popular local restaurant Trouble Makers Cocina is opening a new location in Milwaukee.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi
December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Wisconsin adds Davion Thomas of Racine (Wis.) as a preferred walk-on
The Wisconsin Badgers land a walk-on commitment from wide receiver Davion Thomas of Saint Catherine's High School.
