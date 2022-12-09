ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

hbsdealer.com

Blffert Lumber & Hardware expands

Bliffert Lumber & Hardware acquired Fillinger Millwork, a single-location millwork manufacturer of hardwood moulding and custom millwork products in Milwaukee, Wisc. The transaction closed on Nov. 30. The move follows close on the heels of Bliffert's move to acquire Milwaukee Cabinetry, a deal that closed on Oct. 31. The press...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Reporter

Kahler Slater promotes Parent, Sandschafer to executive vice presidents

Kahler Slater has promoted Tracie Parent and Trina Sandschafer to executive vice president. As executive vice presidents, Parent and Sandschafer will continue to provide leadership in the development and execution of Kahler Slater’s strategic plan, including the long-term direction of the firm. As members of Kahler Slater’s Executive Team, Parent and Sandschafer guide the strategy for the expansion of the firm to help deliver on Kahler Slater’s mission to enrich life and achieve powerful results.
MILWAUKEE, WI
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where To Find The Best Pizza in Wisconsin?

Located in the old Transfer Pharmacy building, this restaurant has an ambiance to match the food. The woodwork is still present, and the stained glass has been preserved. The menu features a variety of pizza options and gluten-free choices. Drinks include draft beer and tasty wine. The atmosphere is casual and comfortable. The Transfer Pizzeria Cafe is a popular restaurant renowned for its creative pizza combinations. It has been an excellent food source for Milwaukee residents since its opening in 2008. It is a family-friendly restaurant, and they welcome kids of all ages. They serve supper and AM meals; you can order take-out and delivery.
WISCONSIN STATE
Q985

Small WI Bar Filled With Thousands Of Vintage Christmas Ornaments

A bar in Wisconsin knows how to get into the Christmas spirit every year. When it comes to the type of bar I like to hang out at, it's definitely a small-town tavern-style joint. You know the kind with good burgers, cheap drinks, and an old-school jukebox. Nothing fancy, just fun. The place to find one is in the middle of nowhere in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

MGE approved to buy share of southern Wis. solar energy center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas and Electric (MGE) was approved by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to purchase more solar energy and battery storage. MGE can now purchase solar energy and battery storage from the Darien Solar Energy Center and will own 25 megawatts (MW) of solar energy and 7.5 MW of battery storage from a solar battery storage facility in Rock and Walworth counties in southern Wisconsin.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
On Milwaukee

Sausage World Cup kicks off at Old Germantown farmhouse restaurant

This article is presented in partnership with The Lowlands Group. For the lowdown on more upcoming Lowlands events, beers and more, click here. As FIFA’s soccer World Cup continues to captivate what seems to be the entire planet, Milwaukee quietly got a World Cup of its own. Last Friday,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thiensville bakery looks to outsmart inflation by expanding offerings

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — The holidays are here, and bakeries are gearing up for the busy season. They’re also dealing with higher prices for ingredients. The price for essential ingredients for bakers, such as butter, sugar and chocolate, has nearly doubled. Mila’s European Bakery is fighting inflation with new...
THIENSVILLE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | New restaurant opening in Hartford, Wi

December 12, 2022 – Hartford, Wi – A pretty well-known restaurant dining space in Hartford, Wi will soon be home to the Soup Korner as it is expanding and opening a second spot. “We’re opening in the old George Webbs, 1481 E. Sumner Street in Hartford,” said Renee...
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Makers Market, Deer District hosts 3-day event

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Makers Market returned this weekend, setting up shop in the Deer District's beer garden for three days. Free to attend, the market brings together local artisans and small businesses together. It travels around the city to different locations each weekend. This weekend's market was the first...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
MILWAUKEE, WI

