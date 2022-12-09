ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Watne Re-elected ND Farmers Union President

JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDFU) – Mark Watne of Velva was reelected to a tenth year as North Dakota Farmers Union president by members and delegates attending the organization’s 96th annual state convention this past weekend, Dec. 9-10, in Bismarck. In his message to voting delegates, Watne emphasized the importance of...
Burgum Declares Storm Disaster that Drops Record Snowfall on N.D.

(NewsDakota.com/NDAgConnection.com) – Gov. Doug Burgum issued an executive order declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for central and southeast North Dakota related to a Nov. 9-11 storm that dropped record snowfall on parts of the state, shutting down schools, clogging roadways and knocking out power to thousands. The executive...
Monday, December 12th Weather

WINTER STORM WATCH NORTHEAST HALF OF NORTH DAKOTA AND MINNESOTA. WINTER STORM WARNING ALONG AND WEST OF HIGHWAY 281 FOR NORTH AND SOUTH DAKOTA. BLIZZARD WARNING WESTERN SOUTH DAKOTA DOWN TO COLORADO. ICE STORM WARNING FOR NORTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA. TODAY: CLOUDY, BREEZY AND MILD, WITH STEADY TEMPERATURES IN THE 20S....
Gas Prices Continue to Drop

(NewsDakota.com/Prairie Public Radio) – The price of gasoline dropped another 7 cents per gallon in North Dakota over the past week. Gas Buddy dot com says the average price at the pump is now $3.03. That’s more than 57 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and around four and a half cents lower than a year ago.
Oakes Girls Basketball Back to Receiving Votes in Polls

OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Tornadoes Girls Basketball team is back to receiving votes in the most recent North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Poll. The Tornadoes had been receiving votes in the preseason poll but after not playing in week one of the season they...
