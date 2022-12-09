(NewsDakota.com/Prairie Public Radio) – The price of gasoline dropped another 7 cents per gallon in North Dakota over the past week. Gas Buddy dot com says the average price at the pump is now $3.03. That’s more than 57 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and around four and a half cents lower than a year ago.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO