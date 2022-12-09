The S&P 500 bounced on Monday, and today it’s going to open much higher after the CPI data. Will the uptrend resume?. The broad stock market index gained 1.43% yesterday, as it went the highest since last Tuesday. Last week on Monday it reversed lower after a better-than-expected ISM Services PMI release, and on Tuesday it was as low as 3,918.39 (going down from its last week’s local high of 4,100.51).

1 DAY AGO