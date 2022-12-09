Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Dec. 12): Another Thrilling Bedlam, Calculating Odds for Spencer Sanders’ Next Home
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • Let’s not bury the lede – OSU had an incredible comeback to beat OU in Bedlam Wrestling yesterday. • The Pokes lost a back-and-forth game in Brooklyn yesterday against Virginia Tech.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 70-65 Loss to Virginia Tech
After getting in an early hole, the Cowboys’ comeback bid ran out of gas Sunday in the Big Apple. Oklahoma State fell to Virginia Tech 70-65 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. OSU trailed 34-25 at halftime before roaring to a lead in the second half, but the Cowboys couldn’t maintain that high-octane play and a few turnovers down the stretch ended things. Here are five thoughts from the game.
247Sports
Hokies offer local '24 RB Peyton Lewis
The Virginia Tech staff has once again reached into their own backyard to extend a new Class of 2024 scholarship offer. Salem (VA) junior running back Peyton Lewis reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on Friday. Brad Glenn extended the scholarship offer. “I feel very accomplished because I’ve always...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Western Michigan Running Back Sean Tyler Commits to OSU after Official Visit
Following an official visit to Oklahoma State over the weekend, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, who is coming off consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons, committed to the Cowboys on Monday. Tyler announced his decision on social media with a graphic that said “committed” and a caption that said...
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star WR Ayden Greene Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech was persistent throughout the recruitment of high three-star WR Ayden Greene even after he had committed to Cincinnati. Because of that, the Hokies were ready to pounce when Greene decommitted from the Bearcats following Luke Fickell's departure to Wisconsin and then landed Greene's commitment following his VT official visit.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and Virginia Tech
Record 6-3 9-1 Points Per Game 72.8 77.1. Series History (Virginia Tech leads 4-0)
pistolsfiringblog.com
2023 Defensive Back RJ Lester Commits to Oklahoma State
The Cowboys picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment Saturday from a defensive back prospect who was recently committed to another Big 12 squad. RJ Lester, out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Lester was committed to Kansas State for about five months before decommitting earlier this week. Lester is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 1,135 player in the 2023 Composite Rankings.
techlunchpail.com
Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech
Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma City Community College student wins $100,000 for football tossing and passing abilities
The Big 12 championship football game this year included neither Oklahoma nor Oklahoma State, but college football’s most elite championship weekend nonetheless had at least one nugget of good news. Oklahoma City Community College student Jaylynn Jarrell won $100,000 in tuition to help her achieve present and future education...
Heritage Hall football player Jerrod Williams is the Oklahoma High School Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
By Buck Ringgold In the highest-scoring 11-man football state championship game of all time, one player made a big impact. Not with offense, though, but rather on defense and special teams. Heritage Hall freshman defensive back Jerrod Williams finished with nine tackles - eight of those solo ...
State championship MVP Tyler Mason offered by Virginia Tech after title game
Mount Airy, N.C. — Hours after winning the N.C. High School Athletic Association 1A state championship and being named the most valuable player of the championship game, Mount Airy junior Tyler Mason received an offer from Virginia Tech. Mason announced the news on his Twitter page, noting that it...
Del City, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WSLS
Youth football team brings home national championship
ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
In 2 U.S. cities haunted by race massacres, facing the past is painful and divisive
Tulsa, Okla., has offered a blueprint, however imperfect, for how to confront a history of racial violence. In neighboring Arkansas, the city of Elaine has found the Tulsa model hard to replicate.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
okcfox.com
Empire Slice Shop opens location at Mayfair Village in Oklahoma City
OKALHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Empire Slice Shop opened its newest location at the newly renovated Mayfair Village on Monday. The location at 4723 N. May Avenue marks the fifth location for the business. Other locations are on NW 16th Street in Oklahoma City, W 1st Street in Edmond, N...
pryorinfopub.com
Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
Oklahoma City residents in the area during Saturday night’s Bricktown shooting say they heard seven gunshots
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a shooting in Bricktown that sent two people to the hospital. This happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night near Wanda Jackson Way and Reno Avenue. Police say a group of people got into an argument which led to shots fired.
