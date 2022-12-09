ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pistolsfiringblog.com

Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 70-65 Loss to Virginia Tech

After getting in an early hole, the Cowboys’ comeback bid ran out of gas Sunday in the Big Apple. Oklahoma State fell to Virginia Tech 70-65 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. OSU trailed 34-25 at halftime before roaring to a lead in the second half, but the Cowboys couldn’t maintain that high-octane play and a few turnovers down the stretch ended things. Here are five thoughts from the game.
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Hokies offer local '24 RB Peyton Lewis

The Virginia Tech staff has once again reached into their own backyard to extend a new Class of 2024 scholarship offer. Salem (VA) junior running back Peyton Lewis reported a scholarship offer from the Hokies on Friday. Brad Glenn extended the scholarship offer. “I feel very accomplished because I’ve always...
BLACKSBURG, VA
pistolsfiringblog.com

Western Michigan Running Back Sean Tyler Commits to OSU after Official Visit

Following an official visit to Oklahoma State over the weekend, Western Michigan transfer running back Sean Tyler, who is coming off consecutive 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons, committed to the Cowboys on Monday. Tyler announced his decision on social media with a graphic that said “committed” and a caption that said...
STILLWATER, OK
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star WR Ayden Greene Commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech was persistent throughout the recruitment of high three-star WR Ayden Greene even after he had committed to Cincinnati. Because of that, the Hokies were ready to pounce when Greene decommitted from the Bearcats following Luke Fickell's departure to Wisconsin and then landed Greene's commitment following his VT official visit.
BLACKSBURG, VA
pistolsfiringblog.com

2023 Defensive Back RJ Lester Commits to Oklahoma State

The Cowboys picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment Saturday from a defensive back prospect who was recently committed to another Big 12 squad. RJ Lester, out of Fort Smith, Arkansas, announced his commitment to Oklahoma State. Lester was committed to Kansas State for about five months before decommitting earlier this week. Lester is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 1,135 player in the 2023 Composite Rankings.
STILLWATER, OK
techlunchpail.com

Three-Star RB Jeremiah Coney Flips From Appalachian State to Virginia Tech

Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Del City, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice

DEL CITY, OK
WSLS

Youth football team brings home national championship

ROANOKE, Va. – One local football team received a warm welcome back today. The Powerhouse 540 Hawks are a youth football team in right here in Roanoke. On Friday they won the Division II American Youth Football National Championship. The team went undefeated this season, and were welcomed back...
ROANOKE, VA
pryorinfopub.com

Oklahoma House of Representatives Page Program Opens Aplications

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma House of Representatives High School Page Program is now accepting applications for the First Regular Session of the 59th Legislature, announced Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang. Every year, hundreds of students from across the state have the opportunity to take part in the House High...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE

