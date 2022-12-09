Three-star RB Jeremiah Coney announced today that he has flipped his commitment from Appalachian State to Virginia Tech following an official visit to Blacksburg. Coney is the 21st of 22 commits in the 2023 class for Virginia Tech and the 11th in-state commitment this cycle. He chose the Hokies over offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Maryland, Virginia, JMU, and others plus Iowa had shown interest recently and even had an in-home visit with him.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO