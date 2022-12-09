ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

KPBS

Transitional kindergarten rollout

All California 4-year-olds will be guaranteed a free spot in transitional kindergarten by 2025, but the new grade has introduced unintended consequences. In other news, we speak to a local researcher about a nuclear fusion event that produced a net gain of energy for the first time. Plus, a local brewery is making beer with water from a surprising source at the San Diego Airport.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego’s newest councilmember takes office

We speak to Councilmember Kent Lee, who was sworn in Monday to represent the city of San Diego’s District 6. This includes Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, most of University City, Sorrento Valley and portions of Scripps Ranch. Plus, the uncertainty clouding California’s solar marketplace could be settled this week as regulators consider a proposal that changes the rules for electricity generated by rooftop solar. And, to fight climate change and meet renewable energy goals, the Biden Administration has championed the opening up of federally-owned desert lands in California to develop massive renewable energy projects, like industrial-scale solar. Also, Imperial County often sits in the shadow of San Diego County, at the southern border with Mexico. That leaves room for mystery and misconceptions for a county whose population is 85% Latino, and lately leaning right to the Republican party. Later, a new program enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom was intended to transform early childhood education, but as KPBS reports, schools aren't prepared. Finally, the latest immersive art exhibit to come to San Diego features the work of elusive British street artist, Banksy. But the artist has nothing to do with the show.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Supervisors OK policies to combat fentanyl, opioid crisis

County supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favor of a set of policies and tools, including an education program, to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis. Supervisors voted after a presentation by the Behavioral Health Services department, which focused on several strategies to reduce overdoses and deaths. Nick Macchione, Health and Human Services...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Webinar will provide Narcan education for local nightclubs

Activists are turning a spotlight onto the night scene and drug overdoses with a free webinar. "Fentanyl at Night", is the name of a free webinar aimed at informing nightlife business owners, event producers, and community leaders about stopping overdoses in the night scene. “It's going to be talking about...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

'The Magic Fish' is a story of language, transformation and family

This year's KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens is "The Magic Fish," a graphic novel by writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen. "The Magic Fish" is about a second-generation Vietnamese American teenager, Tiến, who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. "I based a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

A new album and profound joy for Gilbert Castellanos

After the overlapping crises of the pandemic and a series of serious, life-altering dental procedures for jazz trumpeter and Young Lions Jazz Conservancy founder Gilbert Castellanos, he is firing on all jets again, and he is deeply, unflinchingly grateful. "Every time I play, I treat it like it's my last...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship

San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs. On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans enjoying winter fun on first snow day of season

Monday was a snow day for some East County school districts, and for some San Diegans who headed up to Mount Laguna to play in the snow. Richie Bugarine was one of them. He works in construction and said he had the morning off because of the weather, so he, his wife and their friend drove up for the snow.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021, decreasing 2.2 cents to $4.567. The average price has dropped 32 consecutive days, decreasing 93.8 cents, including 2.5 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 65 times in 69 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.868.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

