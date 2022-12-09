Read full article on original website
UC San Diego Health rushes to create beds with increases in COVID, flu admissions
COVID-19 related hospitalizations are continuing to steadily increase in San Diego. Local health systems say flu admissions are on the rise too. KPBS Health Reporter Matt Hoffman says at least one local hospital system is running out of room for patients. COVID-19 related hospitalizations have continued their slow increase in...
Transitional kindergarten came to San Diego, are schools ready for young kids?
Part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The morning drop-off isn’t easy for many elementary schoolers and their parents. But it was downright brutal for Sara LaPietra and her 4-year-old son Teddy when he started in the new transitional kindergarten program at McKinley Elementary near Balboa Park.
Transitional kindergarten rollout
All California 4-year-olds will be guaranteed a free spot in transitional kindergarten by 2025, but the new grade has introduced unintended consequences. In other news, we speak to a local researcher about a nuclear fusion event that produced a net gain of energy for the first time. Plus, a local brewery is making beer with water from a surprising source at the San Diego Airport.
San Diego’s newest councilmember takes office
We speak to Councilmember Kent Lee, who was sworn in Monday to represent the city of San Diego’s District 6. This includes Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, most of University City, Sorrento Valley and portions of Scripps Ranch. Plus, the uncertainty clouding California’s solar marketplace could be settled this week as regulators consider a proposal that changes the rules for electricity generated by rooftop solar. And, to fight climate change and meet renewable energy goals, the Biden Administration has championed the opening up of federally-owned desert lands in California to develop massive renewable energy projects, like industrial-scale solar. Also, Imperial County often sits in the shadow of San Diego County, at the southern border with Mexico. That leaves room for mystery and misconceptions for a county whose population is 85% Latino, and lately leaning right to the Republican party. Later, a new program enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom was intended to transform early childhood education, but as KPBS reports, schools aren't prepared. Finally, the latest immersive art exhibit to come to San Diego features the work of elusive British street artist, Banksy. But the artist has nothing to do with the show.
San Diego engineer says fusion breakthrough is first of many more steps
Using nuclear fusion as a source of energy has been studied and anticipated for at least 60 years. But scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory last week conducted, for the first time, a nuclear fusion event that produced a net gain of energy. They fired 192 lasers at a tiny...
Supervisors OK policies to combat fentanyl, opioid crisis
County supervisors voted 4-0 Tuesday in favor of a set of policies and tools, including an education program, to combat the opioid/fentanyl crisis. Supervisors voted after a presentation by the Behavioral Health Services department, which focused on several strategies to reduce overdoses and deaths. Nick Macchione, Health and Human Services...
Webinar will provide Narcan education for local nightclubs
Activists are turning a spotlight onto the night scene and drug overdoses with a free webinar. "Fentanyl at Night", is the name of a free webinar aimed at informing nightlife business owners, event producers, and community leaders about stopping overdoses in the night scene. “It's going to be talking about...
'The Magic Fish' is a story of language, transformation and family
This year's KPBS One Book, One San Diego selection for teens is "The Magic Fish," a graphic novel by writer and illustrator Trung Le Nguyen. "The Magic Fish" is about a second-generation Vietnamese American teenager, Tiến, who uses fairy tales to help his mother learn English. "I based a...
San Diego swears in all-Democrat 74th city council, selects council president
The city of San Diego swore in its 74th City Council Monday, and for the first time in city history, all the council members are Democrats. KPBS reporter Jacob Aere has the details. The city swore in its 74th City Council Monday, making the officially nonpartisan board unofficially all-Democratic for...
Adoption fees for adult dogs waived through new year at San Diego Humane Society
The San Diego Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs for the rest of the year starting Tuesday, thanks to a $10,000 donation from local animal lover Randy Spicer. The shelter is at capacity for its dog population, after what SDHS staff said was an unprecedented year with...
A new album and profound joy for Gilbert Castellanos
After the overlapping crises of the pandemic and a series of serious, life-altering dental procedures for jazz trumpeter and Young Lions Jazz Conservancy founder Gilbert Castellanos, he is firing on all jets again, and he is deeply, unflinchingly grateful. "Every time I play, I treat it like it's my last...
Fletcher won't seek 3rd stint as supes chair, endorses Vargas as successor
Board of Supervisors Chairman Nathan Fletcher said Tuesday he will not seek a third one-year stint as leader of the county's governing body, and publicly endorsed Vice Chairwoman Nora Vargas to succeed him in 2023. During Tuesday's regular meeting, Fletcher, who has presided over the board since 2021, also mentioned...
Lincoln High's Roderick Robinson leads football team to state championship
San Diego’s Lincoln High School football players are state champs. On Friday, the Hornets defeated the De La Salle Spartans from Concord, California 33-28, winning the Division 1-AA CIF State Football Championship. This is a first for the school, which has seen its share of victories and stars, but had not been able to bring home a state championship.
San Diegans enjoying winter fun on first snow day of season
Monday was a snow day for some East County school districts, and for some San Diegans who headed up to Mount Laguna to play in the snow. Richie Bugarine was one of them. He works in construction and said he had the morning off because of the weather, so he, his wife and their friend drove up for the snow.
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since Nov. 10, 2021, decreasing 2.2 cents to $4.567. The average price has dropped 32 consecutive days, decreasing 93.8 cents, including 2.5 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen 65 times in 69 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.868.
