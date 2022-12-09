We speak to Councilmember Kent Lee, who was sworn in Monday to represent the city of San Diego’s District 6. This includes Mira Mesa, Kearny Mesa, most of University City, Sorrento Valley and portions of Scripps Ranch. Plus, the uncertainty clouding California’s solar marketplace could be settled this week as regulators consider a proposal that changes the rules for electricity generated by rooftop solar. And, to fight climate change and meet renewable energy goals, the Biden Administration has championed the opening up of federally-owned desert lands in California to develop massive renewable energy projects, like industrial-scale solar. Also, Imperial County often sits in the shadow of San Diego County, at the southern border with Mexico. That leaves room for mystery and misconceptions for a county whose population is 85% Latino, and lately leaning right to the Republican party. Later, a new program enacted by Governor Gavin Newsom was intended to transform early childhood education, but as KPBS reports, schools aren't prepared. Finally, the latest immersive art exhibit to come to San Diego features the work of elusive British street artist, Banksy. But the artist has nothing to do with the show.

