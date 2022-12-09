Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Cubs: 2023 Could be Seiya Suzuki's YearAlvin GarciaChicago, IL
United Airlines flight from Houston to Chicago delayed after pocket knife found onboardEdy ZooHouston, TX
iheart.com
Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour
“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
Country star Morgan Wallen to perform at Busch Stadium next summer
ST. LOUIS — Country singer-songwriter Morgan Wallen is coming to St. Louis next summer as part of his "One Night At A Time World Tour." Coming on the heels of his 55-city "Dangerous Tour," which wrapped on Oct. 8, Wallen will hit the road again in 2023, touring New Zealand and Australia before returning stateside.
Morgan Wallen Reveals His Mom Signed Him Up for ‘The Voice’
Morgan Wallen’s run on Season 6 of The Voice was completely prompted by his mother.The 29-year-old singer is a current-day... The post Morgan Wallen Reveals His Mom Signed Him Up for ‘The Voice’ appeared first on Outsider.
New York Post
Morgan Wallen announces ‘One Night at a Time’ 2023 tour: Tickets, prices, dates
2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for country fans. Household names George Strait, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney will tour all over North America, plus, Garth Brooks is performing in Las Vegas all year long. Now, you can add controversial rising star Morgan Wallen to the roster...
Taylor Swift tickets hit resale market for up to $35K for Tampa shows
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets for Taylor Swift’s three shows on her “Eras” tour at Raymond James Stadium have hit the resale market after fans struggled to get presale tickets on Tuesday and Ticketmaster canceled the sale for the general public set for Friday. Delays with...
CMT
Travis Tritt Gives Health Update After Canceling Headlining Tour With Chris Janson
Earlier this month (Nov. 1), country music star Travis Tritt stepped away from the spotlight to prioritize his health. A knee injury forced the platinum-selling artist cancel the remainder of his Can’t Miss Tour with Chris Janson. Tritt recently turned to social media to give an update on his...
A Florida Man Won $15M From A Cheap Scratch Off & The Retailer Is Also A Big Winner
Christmas came early for a man in Florida who spent a rather profitable $30 on a scratch-off game bought in the Tampa area. He became a big lottery winner, scratching $15 million on the 300X THE CASH ticket. The 42-year-old is Ryan Doddridge and he's the trustee of the Doddridge...
Bush Announce 2023 Tour With Jerry Cantrell, Candlebox + More on Select Dates
Bush have spent a fair share of time on the road in 2022 supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, and they'll be back on tour in the U.S. and Canada in early 2023 as well. "You know we couldn't stay away for long," stated the group via their...
New York Post
Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.
Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
New York Post
Andrea Bocelli has 19 concerts left on his tour. We found tickets for $66.
We get chills just thinking of Andrea Bocelli’s iconic voice. The soaring highs of “Con Te Partirò,” the playful romance percolating through “Brindisi,” and “Perfect Symphony’s” epic beauty are enough to make any music fan’s hairs stand on end. Now,...
Maren Morris Doesn’t Skip Any Steps at Reflective Nashville Headlining Show
Maren Morris pulled out all the stops for her first headlining show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Friday night (Dec. 2), bringing out a slew of heavy-hitting guests that ran the gamut from Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth to Grammy-nominated “Take Me to Church” singer Hozier. Morris opened...
Ticketmaster cancels general ticket sale for Taylor Swift tour after 'extraordinarily high demands'
Saying goodbye to the chance of getting Taylor Swift tickets is "Death By A Thousand Cuts" for some fans – Ticketmaster announced Thursday it had canceled a scheduled general public ticket sale for the pop star's upcoming Eras tour. "Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient...
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to hit Gillette Stadium stage in 2023
For the first time, two music legends will grace a New England stage together in 2023. Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will hold a joint concert on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. Joel is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist....
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour
Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue
One of country music's most successful current bands is coming to Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota. Parmalee will be performing on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Parmalee is CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year and a platinum-selling country band. According to a press release, from Four Bears...
Elle King Cancels Three Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs
Elle King has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows after suffering a concussion at home. The singer-songwriter, whose new album arrives in early 2023, shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday. “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” she wrote. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion.” The canceled shows were set for Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. King had managed to play a few dates in December after the injury...
Guy Sings Taylor Swift in the Style of James Hetfield, Wins Metallica Tickets
How far would you go to win free Metallica concert tickets? A guy recently called into New York's classic rock radio station Q104.3 and sang a Taylor Swift song in the style of James Hetfield — and he won the hearts of the station's listeners. The man, whose name...
New York Post
Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.
We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
What the Chicago Bears Can Learn About Arlington Heights From SoFi Stadium
As the Chicago Bears pursue the possibility of leaving Soldier Field to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, what might that look like? And who will end up footing the bill? If you were looking to find a parallel to what the team is hoping to create, perhaps the best comparison is SoFi Stadium, the two-year-old home of the Los Angeles Rams and LA Chargers.
