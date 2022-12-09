ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Morgan Wallen Drops 3 New Songs After Announcing World Tour

“As promised,” Morgan Wallen kicked off the weekend by dropping three new songs, one day after announcing the dates for his world tour in 2023. The country hitmaker dropped “One Thing At A Time,” “Tennessee Fan,” and “Days That End In Why” on Friday (December 2).
TENNESSEE STATE
New York Post

Matchbox Twenty is touring after postponing 3 times. We found tickets.

Matchbox Twenty was hyped to go on tour in 2020, their first nationwide run of shows since 2017. Then, due to the pandemic, the group postponed and made plans to tour in 2021. Of course, they canceled in 2021. Unfortunately, they had to push back one more year after canceling...
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
NASHVILLE, TN
KOEL 950 AM

Shania Twain Adds Iowa Stop To Her Global Tour

Man! I feel like we've got something to celebrate!. On October 28th, Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she releasing a new album, but the 'Main! I Feel Like A Woman!' singer will be embarking on a global tour next year. On December 6th, she announced new...
IOWA STATE
Hot 97-5

Platinum Selling Country Band Coming To This North Dakota Venue

One of country music's most successful current bands is coming to Four Bears Casino in New Town, North Dakota. Parmalee will be performing on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. Parmalee is CMA's new Vocal Duo/Group of the year and a platinum-selling country band. According to a press release, from Four Bears...
NEW TOWN, ND
Rolling Stone

Elle King Cancels Three Shows After Suffering Concussion From Falling Down Stairs

Elle King has been forced to cancel three upcoming shows after suffering a concussion at home. The singer-songwriter, whose new album arrives in early 2023, shared the news in an Instagram story on Thursday. “No one ever wants to pull out of shows, especially me. I live for performing,” she wrote. “I slipped down the stairs making a bottle in the middle of the night, knocked my ass out, resulting in a concussion.” The canceled shows were set for Tampa, Detroit, and Seattle on Dec. 7, 8, and 9. King had managed to play a few dates in December after the injury...
New York Post

Depeche Mode has a huge 2023 arena tour. Some tickets are $50.

We “just can’t get enough” of Depeche Mode. Thankfully, after a five-year hiatus from touring, the English synth-pop veterans are returning to the road for ten concerts on the North American leg of their stadium “Memento Mori Tour.”. That includes their final U.S. stop at New...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy