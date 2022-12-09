Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Federal feral hog program not showing much impact, Oklahoma one of worst-hit states
Eight years into a U.S. program to control damage from feral pigs, the invasive animals are still a multibillion-dollar plague on farmers, wildlife and the environment. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Feral Swine Damage Management Program has received $31.5 million since it began in 2014. But despite the...
Farmland Values Hit Record Highs, Pricing Out Farmers
Joel Gindo thought he could finally own and operate the farm of his dreams when a neighbor put up 160 acres of cropland for sale in Brookings County, South Dakota, two years ago. Five thousand or six thousand dollars an acre should do the trick, Gindo estimated.
Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny
JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
Meet the largest landowner in the US as map reveals stunning amount of land billionaire owns – and it’s not Bill Gates
A MAP has revealed which billionaire owns the largest amount of land in the US - you’ll be shocked to know that it isn’t Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder faced several claims that he owned a majority of America’s farmland earlier this year. While Gates owns nearly...
Virginia farmer is one of four suing federal government over aid they never received
"From slavery, to sharecroppers, to surviving the horrific laws of Jim Crow, there have always been Black farmers in this country," he said. "Today, we're facing extinction."
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
Biden administration approves Washington state request to offer health insurance to undocumented immigrants
The Biden administration has approved an application by Washington state to expand health insurance access for all residents regardless of immigration status by allowing it to forgo requirements set by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Treasury Department approved Washington’s application for a State Innovation Waiver,…
Data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
The massive Keystone Pipeline has been shut down after oil was found to be leaking into a Kansas creek.
How Much Diesel Is Left? Shortage Fears as East Coast Supplies 'Very Low'
The U.S. has slightly replenished its diesel supplies, but inventory levels remain low in the East Coast.
Large fireball over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S.
A large fireball was recorded over Ohio and Pennsylvania, U.S. at 00:33 UTC on December 2, 2022. The event lasted more than 10 seconds. The American Meteor Society (AMS) registered more than 840 reports1 from South Carolina to Michigan. The current trajectory, based on user reports to AMS, suggests the...
Farmers of color sue government for promised federal aid
The federal government has illegally broken a promise to pay off the debts of a group of Black farmers, according to a class-action lawsuit. The group hopes to put pressure on officials to keep their word and to restore funding that was dropped after a group of white farmers filed legal challenges arguing their exclusion was a violation of their constitutional rights.The lawsuit filed in October remains active even as the U.S. Department of Agriculture moves forward with another effort to help farmers in financial distress in addition to paying farmers who the agency discriminated against.John Boyd Jr., president...
People Are Leaving Kansas in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer – and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services […]
How fast is North Carolina’s economy growing? See where it ranks in the world
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – When the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s Economic Investment Committee discusses whether to approve incentives to lure new businesses, an economist always reveals the project’s forecast impact on the state’s gross domestic product. For instance, when the state awarded Toyota $271.4 million in incentives a year ago Tuesday – to build […]
Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline after one of the largest onshore spills saw 14,000 barrels leak into a Kansas creek
TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline which ships crude from Alberta to the US. It halted operations after 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas. US Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is investigating the leak. Canada's TC Energy has shut the Keystone pipeline —...
Keystone pipeline shut after oil release into Kansas creek
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Canada's TC Energy (TRP.TO) on Thursday said it shut the 622,000 barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline and was responding to an oil release into a creek about 20 miles south of Steele City, Nebraska. An emergency shutdown and response was initiated at about 8 p.m. CT on Dec....
HYDE-SMITH WELCOMES NEW USDA RULE ON CATTLE MARKET TRANSPARENCY
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. HYDE-SMITH WELCOMES NEW USDA RULE ON CATTLE MARKET TRANSPARENCY. Miss. Senator Helped Secure Funding, Language Directing USDA to Establish Cattle Contracts...
Farm Progress America, December 6, 2022
Max Armstrong reports on denial of a request to get an exemption from the 11-hour driving rule and 14-hour driving window. The truckers who haul livestock, insects and aquatic life requested the exemption in 2018 asking for flexibility to consider the live nature of the cargo they haul. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration claimed that the truckers did not provide adequate evidence they needed the flexibility. Max offers industry insight on the issue.
New wheat strain developed to tolerate drought conditions
A new variety of durum wheat has been developed to withstand hotter, drier conditions. The International Center for Agricultural Research in the Dry Areas, with support from the Crop Trust, developed it as part of an initiative to develop new breeds of wheat combined with wild grains. Filippo Bassi, senior scientist at ICARDA, told Marco Werman about the importance of maintaining biodiversity in crops as the climate changes.
Mosaic temporarily curtails potash production at Canadian mine
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Fertilizer producer Mosaic Co said on Tuesday that it has temporarily curtailed potash production at its Colonsay, Saskatchewan, mine in Canada, citing slower-than-expected demand. Mosaic said in a statement that its inventories are adequate to meet demand in the short term. The company had restarted Colonsay...
Investigators, Cleanup Crews Begin Scouring Oil Pipeline Spill in Kansas
WASHINGTON, Kansas (Reuters) -Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi. A heavy odor of oil hung in the air, according...
