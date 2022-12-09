Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Abbott To Extend SNAP Benefits For December 2022
Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that $314.4 million worth of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will be provided this December. These benefit allotments are expected to help roughly 1.6 million Texas families, says Flores. Last December 2, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) was given...
HHSC And Governor Abbott Announces $1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas
$1.4 Billion Pandemic Food Benefits For Families in Texas. An announcement by Governor Greg Abbott was published today which states that the Texas HHSC (Health and Human Services Commission) received approval from the US DA (Department of Agriculture) for the fifth round of P-EBT (Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer) food benefits for families in Texas with children who temporarily lost access to the federal funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. Governor Abbott stated that the state of Texas is continuously working to make sure that the families and children in Texas impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. He also thanks the HHSC and TEA for working with the US DA to provide these benefits to families across the state.
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
Texan Families Eligible for $1.4B Pandemic Food Benefits – Gov. Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott announced recently that Texas families with children would receive a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) after the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Around 3.5 million qualified children will receive a total of $1.4...
After disappointing midterms, Texas GOP votes unanimously for a new national leader
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Frustrated with the outcome of the midterm elections, the executive committee of the Texas GOP voted unanimously Saturday to call for new leadership at the national party. By a vote...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources in anticipation of severe weather and potential flooding expected in the state beginning today through Tuesday evening. According to the National Weather Service, severe storms with damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are expected to impact large regions of North, Central, and East Texas. Portions of West Texas may experience severe winter weather impacts, including snow.
Hinson Bill to Expand Iowa Families’ Eligibility for Child Care Assistance
Iowa families would be eligible to receive financial support for child care services under congressional legislation recently presented by Iowa Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Eastern Iowa child care activists, however, caution that even if the measure passes, families may still struggle to obtain open child care slots owing to...
Abbott has received almost $9 million from accident lawsuit
When he was 26 years old, Greg Abbott was jogging in Houston when a limb fell from a large oak tree, landing on him, crushing his spine, and damaging his kidneys. He has been in a wheelchair ever since.
Texas Residents Now Have a 24 Month Extension To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Board a Plane in the U.S.
Texas residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID in order to board a plane in the U.S. I wrote about this in my Oct. 29 article, "Texas Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License."
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"
"I’m getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally. I will be seeking a mandatory minimum of at least five years in prison for anyone caught committing this crime." Texas Gov. Abbott.
Billionaire suing Beto for $1 million in damages
With the race for Texas Governor over, the next battle for Beto O'Rouke is court. Earlier this year, Kelcy Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon with a net worth of $5 billion, sued Beto over his criticism of Warren's company's profits after the 2021 winter storm.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday.
I'm the mom of a trans kid in Texas. Stop asking me why we don't move to a 'safer' state.
The author shares how no one can guarantee their family that they will be safe if they move, but more importantly, they love their lives in Texas.
$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season
Money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)
Texas man sentenced after smuggling migrants in fruit truck
A Texas man was ordered to federal prison on Thursday after conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States.
Largest Liquid Fentanyl Bust Ever Just Happened in Texas
U.S. Border Control Agents and Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized a record amount of liquid fentanyl during a routine traffic stop near Corpus Christi on December 2nd, 2022. This past September, Texas Border control Agents seized a record amount of Meth. Agents found an incredible 3 gallons of liquid...
Pluckers providing lunches on Christmas Eve for North Texas youth organizations
DALLAS (KDAF) — Austin-based wing spot Pluckers Wing Bar is giving back to Texas’ youth this holiday season. The wing bar is going to work with Texas schools, clubs and other youth organizations to give out free lunches on Christmas Eve and donate gifts to families; two of them being in North Texas.
Proud Boys Hawaii founder sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
The founder of Hawaii’s Proud Boys chapter and a Republican candidate for the Texas legislature were both sentenced to four years in prison Friday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which they had videotaped. Nicholas Ochs, 36, of Honolulu and Nicholas DeCarlo, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas,...
Is a front license plate required in Texas?
TEXAS (NEXSTAR) — With the winter holidays right around the corner, drivers may see some vehicles traveling through Texas without a front license plate attached. This may leave some travelers confused about whether that is allowed in the state. According to Texas law, all vehicles must have a license...
