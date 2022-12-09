Read full article on original website
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
Gossip Girl Returns: Get the Story Behind Monet's 'Satisfying,' Overdue Power Grab in Season 2 Premiere
Monet de Haan’s ascension to power has been one of Gossip Girl‘s more frustrating slow burns, but the fandom’s collective patience is finally rewarded in the show’s second season premiere, which ends with a fiery declaration of war. In the first of two episodes now streaming on HBO Max, Julien’s decision to rethink her future as an influencer comes as a slap in the face to Monet, whose tireless efforts were largely responsible for the success of her personal brand. Her attempt to humiliate Julien at the debutante ball is a colossal failure, one that ends with Camille telling Monet she’s embarrassed...
TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More
Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity
In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
Are ‘Law & Order’ Stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Dating? Inside Their Friendship
True love — but not like that! It's no secret that Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni are super close, but were they ever more than just friends? "There’s so much...
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, 'Ellen' show's dancing DJ, dies at 40
Longtime "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss has died at the age of 40
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Episode 7 Preview: The Finale Will Reveal All
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Episode 7 will reveal all, including who dies during this outing of the HBO show. When does the finale air, and what can fans expect?
‘Below Deck Adventures’: Faye Clark Reveals She’s Formed A ‘Great Friendship’ With ‘RHOSLC’s Heather Gay (Exclusive)
Below Deck Adventure has become Bravo’s newest hit series and it’s easy to see why! The latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated Below Deck franchise takes viewers into the high-end, hilarious and, often times, harrowing world of chartering yachts in gorgeous Norway. Of course, all the binge-worthy antics that happen along the way are only amplified by the talented cast, including Faye Clark, the charming Chief Stew who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about forming a fast friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay during production.
Kate Middleton's Curtsies Go Viral After Meghan Markle 'Blunder'
Meghan was accused of disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II when she re-enacted a curtsy during the Sussexes recent Netflix documentary.
Man Enraged After Demanding Open Marriage, Only for Wife to Get Dates
Photo byPhoto by Rana Sawalha on UnsplashonUnsplash. There are some marriages that truly can last a lifetime, with couples celebrating anniversaries of 60, 70, and even 80 years together.
'The Voice' Viewers Split Over Winner as Twitter Erupts With Bias Claims
The winner of season 22 has been revealed, but not all fans of the NBC show are happy, with one tweeting, "This is absolutely embarrassing for America."
Are Bachelor in Paradise’s Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby Still Together? Spoilers Revealed
Reality TV love story. Bachelor in Paradise couple Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby met on the beaches of Mexico but will their romance stand the test of time? While this is Michael’s first...
'RHOBH' Season 13 Set To Begin Filming End Of January, Kathy Hilton Being 'Wishy-Washy' With Cast About Return
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for Season 13 in the New Year! Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin at the end of January; however, cast members have yet to receive contracts. Well-placed insiders tell RadarOnline.com that cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, are expecting their contracts from Bravo in the next few weeks and no later than the beginning of January.One source dished that the cast feels Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return, making it hard to read whether she'll...
Are Kirsten Vangsness And Adam Rodriguez From Criminal Minds: Evolution Friends In Real Life? – Exclusive
On "Criminal Minds," Penelope Garcia and Luke Alvez have a fun but complicated relationship. At the end of Season 15, which aired on CBS in 2020, the pair — played by Kirsten Vangsness and Adam Rodriguez — were on the cusp of dating after years of frenemy flirting.
ComicBook
Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future
Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
Meghan Markle's Lawyer Says There is 'Evidence' of Negative Palace Briefing
Meghan Markle told her Netflix show: "A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go 'gotta make that go away.'"
TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More
Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)
“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
