Newsweek

TVLine

Gossip Girl Returns: Get the Story Behind Monet's 'Satisfying,' Overdue Power Grab in Season 2 Premiere

Monet de Haan’s ascension to power has been one of Gossip Girl‘s more frustrating slow burns, but the fandom’s collective patience is finally rewarded in the show’s second season premiere, which ends with a fiery declaration of war. In the first of two episodes now streaming on HBO Max, Julien’s decision to rethink her future as an influencer comes as a slap in the face to Monet, whose tireless efforts were largely responsible for the success of her personal brand. Her attempt to humiliate Julien at the debutante ball is a colossal failure, one that ends with Camille telling Monet she’s embarrassed...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Teaser, Miss Cleo Documentary and More

Harry and Meghan want you to hear their story from them in a newly released teaser for their Netflix documentary series (premiere date TBA). “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story,” reads the official synopsis. “Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.” The series, from Academy Award-nominated director Liz Garbus (What Happened, Miss Simone?), will feature “commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before...
Looper

The Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Claims The Contestants Are The Secret Behind The Show's Longevity

In the decades since the television set has become a household staple, the landscape of small-screen entertainment has shifted dramatically. Fads have come and gone, audience viewing habits have changed, and the business behind it all has become increasingly complex. At the same time, there are a handful of constants that folks can expect to be there when they pick up their remote. One such consistent presence is the game show genre, which has existed for years upon years and sees regular people get their 15 minutes of fame and a chance to win a desirable prize.
HollywoodLife

‘Below Deck Adventures’: Faye Clark Reveals She’s Formed A ‘Great Friendship’ With ‘RHOSLC’s Heather Gay (Exclusive)

Below Deck Adventure has become Bravo’s newest hit series and it’s easy to see why! The latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated Below Deck franchise takes viewers into the high-end, hilarious and, often times, harrowing world of chartering yachts in gorgeous Norway. Of course, all the binge-worthy antics that happen along the way are only amplified by the talented cast, including Faye Clark, the charming Chief Stew who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about forming a fast friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay during production.
RadarOnline

'RHOBH' Season 13 Set To Begin Filming End Of January, Kathy Hilton Being 'Wishy-Washy' With Cast About Return

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for Season 13 in the New Year! Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin at the end of January; however, cast members have yet to receive contracts. Well-placed insiders tell RadarOnline.com that cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, are expecting their contracts from Bravo in the next few weeks and no later than the beginning of January.One source dished that the cast feels Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return, making it hard to read whether she'll...
ComicBook

Grey's Anatomy Star Announces Exit From Series With Tease for the Future

Grey's Anatomy has had no shortage of cast exits over its 19 seasons, with the majority of its major characters leaving the series at one point or another. This season, however, the series is saying goodbye to its biggest character and longest-tenured star. Ellen Pompeo is leaving the show after starring in every season as Meredith Grey, the main character and Seattle Grace doctor that the entire show is named after. The midseason premiere in February will be Pompeo's last episode as a series regular on Grey's Anatomy.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More

Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
Variety

‘Are You the One?’ Sets Premiere Date for International Season on Paramount+, Kamie Crawford to Host (EXCLUSIVE)

“Are You the One?” is back after three years off the air. The MTV Entertainment Studios series, which aired for eight seasons on MTV, will debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday, Jan. 18 in the U.S. and Canada. It will roll out in the U.K., Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Latin America the following day and be made available in Australia on Feb. 1. Relationship expert and TV host Kamie Crawford is set to host the first global edition, filmed in Gran Canaria, Spain. Crawford previously served as one of the rotating hosts on “Catfish,” and became the permanent co-host in 2020;...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

