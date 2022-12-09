Read full article on original website
GHSA, Falcons to hold media event on Thursday
The Georgia High School Association and the Atlanta Falcons are expected to announce the high school football finals will move back to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2023. The two organizations have scheduled a media event at 2 p.m. on Thursday at the Benz in Atlanta to make the announcement. The...
Football: GHS dominated 8-6A All-Region team
The Region 8-6A All-Region football team was released this week and Gainesville, fresh off its Class 6A state runner-up finish, dominated the awards, with North Forsyth, Jackson County, and Habersham Central players also snagging some key accolades as well. For the Red Elephants, senior running back Naim Cheeks was named...
Boys basketball: Surprise starts, good and bad, highlight early part of the season
With most Northeast Georgia-area regions already underway just a week or so into December, some early trends have begun to develop for area teams on the boys side. And most are not who you would expect, based on recent success. West Hall, Flowery Branch, and Chestatee all have jumped out...
Gloria Dianne Leach
Gloria Dianne Leach, age 69, of Alto, Georgia went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, December 12, 2022. Ms. Leach was born on May 7, 1953 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Gold and Grace Leach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Denise Gibby.
Betty Jo Gormley
Mrs. Betty Jo Gormley, age 92 of Flowery Branch, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her residence. Memorial services will be held in Tulsa, Oklahoma later this year. Mrs. Gormley was born October 19, 1930 to the late Walter Clinton & Alda Mae Reeves in Forkland, Alabama. She was a retired secretary of St. Paul’s church in Pensacola, Florida and a member of Prince of Peace.
Boy basketball: White Co. holds on against WHall; Bluff, Commerce win
OAKWOOD, Ga. — White County walked out of West Hall on Tuesday night, breathing a sigh of relief. West Hall's final basket was ruled a 2-pointer instead of a 3, which gave the Warriors (5-6, 2-0) a slim 62-61 victory and the top spot in the Region 7-3A standings.
Girls basketball: Jefferson, White, Bluff, NHall take region wins; Rabun, Buford, LCA win; Branch, EaFo fall
OAKWOOD, Ga. — No. 2-ranked White County won its 10th straight game on Tuesday, taking an 80-9 road win over West Hall in Region 7-3A action. The Lady Warriors (10-1, 2-0 Region 7-3A) led 20-4 after the first quarter and used a 31-0 second quarter to put things out of reach.
Gaining the Edge: Yeh drops 33 in win over West Hall
White County's Jadon Yeh scored 33 points to help lead the Warriors past West Hall and into the Region 7-3A top spot on Tuesday. We caught up with Yeh after the win on Tuesday. To watch the full video, press play.
Debra Jane Cronic
Ms. Debra Jane Cronic, 66, of Gainesville, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Born on February 28, 1956 in Gainesville, she was the...
Ellen Walden Stephens
Mrs. Ellen Walden Stephens, 75, of Gillsville, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Donald Wilkes, Rev. W.A. Jenkins and Rev. Wendell Hanley will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Herby Floyd Mize, Sr.
Mr. Herby Floyd Mize, Sr., 66, was born June 12, 1956 in Gainesville, Ga, to the late Floyd William and Doris Elizabeth (Jarrett) Mize. He departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Gregory Mize Herschel Mize; nephew, Deotris Mize and sister, Elizabeth Mize.
Melissa "Micki" Abernathy Irvin
Melissa "Micki" Abernathy Irvin, age 68 of Gainesville entered rest Monday December 12, 2022 with her family by her side. Melissa was born November 29, 1954 in Gainesville to the late O.G., Jr.& Barbara Black Abernathy. She was a homemaker and was a member of Redwine United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by brother, Tommy Abernathy & Brother-in-law, Larry Waters.
New equipment will plug weather radar gap in northeastern Georgia
A deadly 1998 tornado that struck Hall and White counties led to the appointment of a task force to study steps that could be taken to protect citizens from future severe weather. Among the recommendations of that committee were the addition of a gap-filling weather radar to cover northeastern Georgia.
Eloise R. Gilmer dead at 97
Eloise R. Gilmer of Gainesville passed away at the age of 97 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Eloise was married to the late Lee Gilmer, from whom the Gainesville Airport gets its name. According to her obituary, Elosie had a love for aviation and enjoyed flying when she could. She...
Dana Kristine Breedlove
Dana Kristine Breedlove, age 56, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Garry G. Wilson; mother, Geraldine “Deanie” Sailors Wilson; step-brother, Scott Brookshire. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Todd Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; son, T.J. (Amber) Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Ruby Grace Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; grandson, C.J. Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Darryl Wilson, Gainesville, GA; step-sister, Tammy Braswell, Lawrenceville, GA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Mildred Leach Breedlove, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Toby Breedlove, Royston, GA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tonya and Jason Mosley, Buford, GA; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Breedlove was born June 18, 1966 in Gainesville, GA. She was a 1984 graduate of North Hall High School and a 1986 graduate of Gainesville, Jr. College with an Associate Degree. She also graduated from Gwinnett Hall Bible College with an Associate Degree. She was a homemaker and a former bookkeeper and preschool teacher at First Baptist Church, Buford, GA during her work career. She was an active member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She was involved in and served on different committees at Ivy Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Breedlove served on the Youth Ministry and was a former Choir Member. Those desiring can make a donation to the Ivy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Dana k. Breedlove. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Scott Sims and Dr. Craig Dale officiating Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Funeral Home prior to the Service.
Woman arrested in Gainesville in Arizona child's death case
A woman was arrested in Gainesville Tuesday in connection with the death of her adopted son in Arizona more than six years ago. In a release, the city of Buckeye, Arizona said 54-year-old Crystal Wilson was arrested on a warrant on charges of abandonment or concealment of a body. The case stems from the death of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson.
Hall County School Board votes to conduct salary study
The Hall County School Board voted unanimously Monday night to move forward with a salary study of all paid positions in the county’s school system. The last salary study conducted for the Hall County school system was in 1997. Board members are seeking baseline statistics for the salaries of administrators, counselors, clerks, bus drivers and paraprofessionals, along with all other educational positions. The purpose of the study is to ensure that Hall County remains in a competitive and desirable position for incoming educational staff.
ICYMI: Weekend stories you may have missed
Here are our top five stories from the weekend you may have missed:. Head on crash claims life of Rabun County man, injures several. A head-on wreck in Rabun County Friday night claimed the life of one man and injured several other people. The wreck on U.S. 441 / Ga....
HEMC donates $5K to NGTC electrical line worker program
Habersham Electric Membership Corporation recently donated $5,000 to the North Georgia Technical College Foundation for its electrical lineworker program. The donation will provide scholarships to current or future NGTC students attending the Blairsville or Clarkesville campuses. Students may apply for the scholarships at northgatech.edu/foundation/foundation-scholarships. Spring semester classes begin Jan. 9,...
Hall County to host ribbon cutting for Butler Park
The highly anticipated opening of Butler Park on Athens Street in Gainesville is slated to open Thursday, December 15 at 4 p.m. To mark the occasion, Hall County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the above time to officially open the park to the public, which will include cupcakes, beverages, and comments from community leaders in the new park pavilion off of Athens Street behind the Hall County Health Department (1370 Athens Street).
