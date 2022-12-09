Dana Kristine Breedlove, age 56, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, Garry G. Wilson; mother, Geraldine “Deanie” Sailors Wilson; step-brother, Scott Brookshire. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Todd Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; son, T.J. (Amber) Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Ruby Grace Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; grandson, C.J. Breedlove, Lawrenceville, GA; brother, Darryl Wilson, Gainesville, GA; step-sister, Tammy Braswell, Lawrenceville, GA; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Cecil and Mildred Leach Breedlove, Buford, GA; brother-in-law, Toby Breedlove, Royston, GA; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Tonya and Jason Mosley, Buford, GA; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Breedlove was born June 18, 1966 in Gainesville, GA. She was a 1984 graduate of North Hall High School and a 1986 graduate of Gainesville, Jr. College with an Associate Degree. She also graduated from Gwinnett Hall Bible College with an Associate Degree. She was a homemaker and a former bookkeeper and preschool teacher at First Baptist Church, Buford, GA during her work career. She was an active member of Ivy Creek Baptist Church in Buford, GA. She was involved in and served on different committees at Ivy Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Breedlove served on the Youth Ministry and was a former Choir Member. Those desiring can make a donation to the Ivy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund in memory of Dana k. Breedlove. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA with Rev. Scott Sims and Dr. Craig Dale officiating Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, GA and from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Funeral Home prior to the Service.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO