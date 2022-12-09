Man leads police in chase inside stolen ambulance

An Ohio man is in custody after police say he stole an ambulance in Mt. Washington early this morning.

Medics were assisting 32-year-old Vincent Scrbacic when he allegedly jumped into the ambulance and drove away toward the parkway west.

Pittsburgh Police initiated the chase, but State Police took over near Robinson Township.

Troopers eventually deployed spike strips in Beaver County, deflating the ambulance's tires.

93.7 The Fan’s Dorin Dickerson say the chase as it made its way past Green Tree.

“I’m driving down and I see an ambulance with the lights on and I see about 20 to 25 cops with their lights on behind it and I’m like, I’ve never seen anything like this, what could possibly be going on,” said Dickerson.

Scrbacic initially resisted arrested, but was taken into custody. Police say he was under the influence. He is in the Allegheny County Jail facing multiple charges.