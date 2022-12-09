Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Human Rights Commission to host "Hot Cocoa and Coffee" event
Iowa City Human Rights Commission members will host a “Hot Cocoa and Coffee” event on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, 123 S. Linn Street, in Meeting Room D. Participants will learn more about the Iowa City Human Rights Commission and...
cbs2iowa.com
C6-Zero plant fire could cost Marengo Fire Department up to $80,000 in damages
Marengo, IA — The Marengo Fire Department is considering its options after a fire broke out at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo Thursday afternoon. The fire took approximately 15 hours to put out, resulting in significant structural damage to the building. Due to the products inside the plant, many of the firefighter's uniforms are rendered unusable until they can get cleaned.
cbs2iowa.com
Children's Weekend kicks off at Amana Colonies' Tannenbaum Forest
Iowa County — Friday morning, Children's Weekend kicked off at the Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Forest holiday event. The event kicked off in the Festhalle Barn, featuring:. Iowa's News Now spoke with Dana Jensen, Festival Event Manager, to talk more about the Tannenbaum Forest. Children's Weekend will continue to run...
cbs2iowa.com
Oakland Road open to traffic
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
cbs2iowa.com
Christmas Room draws holiday shoppers during Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Festival
Iowa County — Saturday afternoon, the Amana Colonies General Store saw large amounts of holiday shoppers visiting the Christmas Room. Residents were drawn to the business district of the Amana Colonies' for the Tannenbaum Forest holiday event. Iowa's News Now spoke with Lyndsey McCarty, the General Store Manager, to...
cbs2iowa.com
One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening
KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
cbs2iowa.com
Luminarias light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights
Coralville — Sunday evening, Coralville's 42nd Annual Aisle of Lights kicked off throughout the city. Residents and businesses were invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks, turn on their holiday lights, and take a self-guided tour of Coralville's glowing streets. Free sand was provided by the Coralville Community Aquatic...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City PD urge caution after armed robbery
Iowa City — Monday afternoon, the Iowa City Police Department (PD) responded to an armed robbery at Oaknoll. At around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Oaknoll on West Benton Street & Oaknoll Court. A description of a person of interest and the circumstances of incident were similar to...
Comments / 0