Johnson County, IA

C6-Zero plant fire could cost Marengo Fire Department up to $80,000 in damages

Marengo, IA — The Marengo Fire Department is considering its options after a fire broke out at the C6-Zero plant in Marengo Thursday afternoon. The fire took approximately 15 hours to put out, resulting in significant structural damage to the building. Due to the products inside the plant, many of the firefighter's uniforms are rendered unusable until they can get cleaned.
MARENGO, IA
Children's Weekend kicks off at Amana Colonies' Tannenbaum Forest

Iowa County — Friday morning, Children's Weekend kicked off at the Amana Colonies Tannenbaum Forest holiday event. The event kicked off in the Festhalle Barn, featuring:. Iowa's News Now spoke with Dana Jensen, Festival Event Manager, to talk more about the Tannenbaum Forest. Children's Weekend will continue to run...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
Oakland Road open to traffic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Monday the City of Cedar Rapids provided an update on the road construction project on Oakland Road. The City says the contractor has been completing concrete work, erecting signage, backfilling dirt, placing temporary seeding, and doing general cleanup up over the past week. At the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
One dead after head-on crash near Keystone Sunday evening

KEYSTONE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Benton County Sunday evening. It happened around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 30 and 14th Avenue near Keystone. An SUV was heading westbound in the eastbound lanes on Highway 30 when it crashed into a...
BENTON COUNTY, IA
Luminarias light up Coralville's Aisle of Lights

Coralville — Sunday evening, Coralville's 42nd Annual Aisle of Lights kicked off throughout the city. Residents and businesses were invited to light luminarias along their sidewalks, turn on their holiday lights, and take a self-guided tour of Coralville's glowing streets. Free sand was provided by the Coralville Community Aquatic...
CORALVILLE, IA
Iowa City PD urge caution after armed robbery

Iowa City — Monday afternoon, the Iowa City Police Department (PD) responded to an armed robbery at Oaknoll. At around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to Oaknoll on West Benton Street & Oaknoll Court. A description of a person of interest and the circumstances of incident were similar to...
IOWA CITY, IA

