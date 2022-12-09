ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices drop another 14 cents in Iowa over the last week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month...
"Iowa Sports Legends: Where Are They Now?" - Chad Hennings

We're Looking back at some of the biggest sports stars in Eastern Iowa in "Iowa Sports Legends: Where Are They Now?" Iowa's News Now Sports Anchor Owen Siebring looks at the story of Benton community Alum and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Chad Hennings.
Windy and wet Tuesday expected

Tuesday will be an unpleasant weather day in eastern Iowa as rain returns with wind gusts approaching 50mph. Most of Iowa will be on the "warm" side of the system limiting a snow threat for the time being. A soaking rain is anticipated with much of the area receiving .75"...
