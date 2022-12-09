Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Next legislative session, lawmakers have $19 million to help fix IA's opioid crisis
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's opioid crisis continues to affect families across the state. To combat this problem, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, has led multiple efforts in holding opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies accountable. The Iowa AG Chief of Staff, Lynn Hicks says, "we certainly seen our share...
Gas prices drop another 14 cents in Iowa over the last week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Average gas prices in Iowa have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon in the last week. Prices are now averaging $2.96/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 2,036 stations in Iowa. Prices in Iowa are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month...
"Iowa Sports Legends: Where Are They Now?" - Chad Hennings
We're Looking back at some of the biggest sports stars in Eastern Iowa in "Iowa Sports Legends: Where Are They Now?" Iowa's News Now Sports Anchor Owen Siebring looks at the story of Benton community Alum and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Chad Hennings.
Windy and wet Tuesday expected
Tuesday will be an unpleasant weather day in eastern Iowa as rain returns with wind gusts approaching 50mph. Most of Iowa will be on the "warm" side of the system limiting a snow threat for the time being. A soaking rain is anticipated with much of the area receiving .75"...
