PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team claimed the No. 9 position in the most recent USCHO Division I National Poll, as announced on Monday, Dec.12. Since the last USCHO Poll, the Friars split a weekend matchup against No. 3 Quinnipiac University. On Friday, Dec. 9 the Bobcats defeated the Friars 3-2. The Friars retaliated on Saturday, Dec. 10 with a 3-2 win over Quinnipiac. Claire Tyo (Massena, N.Y.) led the Friars in points with three assists recorded during Saturday's game.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO