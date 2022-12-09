Springfield Police seize firearm, over 200 grams of cocaine during investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized cocaine, a loaded firearm, and cash last Thursday.

The Springfield Police arrested 54-year-old Jerry Frank of Springfield on the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue in Springfield after the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized 206 grams of cocaine, a loaded firearm, and more than $6,000.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Detectives in the Firearms Investigation Unit have been performing illegal firearms and crack-cocaine investigations for several months with Frank as the main suspect and the officers applied and were granted a Springfield District Court Search Warrant for his apartment.

On December 1st at 9:00 a.m., detectives performed a traffic stop of Frank’s car on Harrison Avenue in Springfield and arrested Frank for driving without a license. Detectives also found crack cocaine in his pocket during a search.

Detectives then searched his apartment on the 100 block of Oakland Street and during the search, Detectives found $6,041 in cash, approximately 206 grams of cocaine, a loaded firearm, an additional firearm magazine, and additional ammunition.

Frank is charged with:

Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 Grams or More

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class b Drug

