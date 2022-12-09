ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Police seize firearm, over 200 grams of cocaine during investigation

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLZtS_0jdCHKn200

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized cocaine, a loaded firearm, and cash last Thursday.

Wanted felon runs from Springfield Police after crash

The Springfield Police arrested 54-year-old Jerry Frank of Springfield on the 0-100 block of Harrison Avenue in Springfield after the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit seized 206 grams of cocaine, a loaded firearm, and more than $6,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Qeko_0jdCHKn200
Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Detectives in the Firearms Investigation Unit have been performing illegal firearms and crack-cocaine investigations for several months with Frank as the main suspect and the officers applied and were granted a Springfield District Court Search Warrant for his apartment.

On December 1st at 9:00 a.m., detectives performed a traffic stop of Frank’s car on Harrison Avenue in Springfield and arrested Frank for driving without a license. Detectives also found crack cocaine in his pocket during a search.

Detectives then searched his apartment on the 100 block of Oakland Street and during the search, Detectives found $6,041 in cash, approximately 206 grams of cocaine, a loaded firearm, an additional firearm magazine, and additional ammunition.

Frank is charged with:

  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Trafficking in Cocaine, 200 Grams or More
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class b Drug
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Waterbury police arrest 5 after finding narcotics, gun during search warrant

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested five individuals for the possession of narcotics after conducting a search warrant at a home on Willow Street on Tuesday. According to the Waterbury police, officers conducted a search warrant at the apartment of Zachary Foster, 27. Upon entry into the apartment, officers found Foster and four other […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

East Windsor police warn residents of scammers

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — Two men attempted to scam a senior citizen after claiming to work for the Town of East Windsor. East Windsor Police warned citizens of this scam on their Facebook page. The senior citizen said two men knocked on her door and she allowed them into...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
NEWS10 ABC

North Adams man charged with attempted enticement of minor

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, a North Adams man was arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, as well as attempting to send obscene material to a minor. James Macko, 23, faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. The criminal complaint against...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
darientimes.com

Waterbury police: Crack, heroin and loaded gun found in stolen car

WATERBURY — Two local men were taken into custody Wednesday night after police say they found crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded gun in an illegally parked vehicle. In a news release Friday, Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette said officers with the department’s Crime Prevention Unit were patrolling Washington Street due to recent quality-of-life complaints in the area. Officers saw two men inside an illegally parked vehicle with other violations around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.
WATERBURY, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Bristol teen

BRISTOL – State police on Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teen who was reported missing from Bristol. The alert was issued for Renee Asamoah Offei, 15, after she went missing sometime Sunday. The Bristol teen has been described as Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She...
BRISTOL, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Norwich man had 2.5 kilos of meth in home where he ran drug operation

NORWICH — Police have arrested a local man they said was found with more than 2½ kilos of meth during a search of his home Thursday. Joseph G Wilk Jr., 51, was charged with possession of over a kilo of methamphetamine with intent to sell, operating a drug factory and methamphetamine possession, Norwich police said in a news release. He was also charged with possession of ecstasy and theft of a firearm.
NORWICH, CT
WWLP

WWLP

37K+
Followers
28K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy