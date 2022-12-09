ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

U.S. 101 reopens near Olympia after crash involving logging truck, cars

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUmwh_0jdCH4kf00

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of U.S. Route 101 were closed near Olympia after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a log truck.

The crash near Mud Bay happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., though one lane remained closed as of 1 p.m. as crews finished work in the area. The northbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., WSDOT said.

No major injuries were reported, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer.

At 8 a.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said because the crash scene requires extensive cleanup, an extended closure was expected.

WSDOT had detours at northbound U.S. 101 at Evergreen.

The vehicles involved in the crash have been towed and crews are working to pick up logs and debris.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idIMt_0jdCH4kf00

©2022 Cox Media Group

