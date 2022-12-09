ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

26-year-old truck driver charged in crash that killed family of 5

By Morgan Whitley
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IFfNP_0jdCH0Dl00

WELD COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A 26-year-old is being charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving in a June crash that killed five family members on Interstate 25.

Six months after the deadly crash, Jesus Puebla is being charged with:

  • Five counts of vehicular homicide
  • One count of vehicular assault
  • One count of careless driving
  • One count of reckless driving
  • One count of commercial vehicle safety violation
  • One count of driving without a Commercial Driver’s License

Deadly crash kills family celebrating birthday

The deadly crash occurred back on June 13 on northbound I-25 just south of milepost 243 in Weld County when a Kenworth box truck collided with a 2015 Ford Edge, a 2013 Ford Focus and a 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander.

According to the arrest affidavit, all occupants of the Ford Edge were killed in the crash. The occupants were identified as Emiliano Godines, 51; Christina Godines, 47; Aaron Godinez, 20; Halie Everts, 20; and 3-month-old Tessleigh Godinez.

Overnight standoff ends peacefully in northeast Denver

All occupants of the Edge were from one family that was celebrating a birthday in Denver and heading back to their home in Gillette, Wyoming.

Truck ‘made no effort to brake’

Colorado State Patrol determined that the crash occurred when all four vehicles were traveling in the left lane of northbound I-25 when traffic began to slow to below 10 mph. CSP said the box truck was traveling 76 mph before it rear-ended the Ford Edge. After the first collision, the truck veered left and rear-ended the Ford Focus. The Ford Focus then hit the Mitsubishi Outlander.

A witness to the crash told troopers that the “semi made no effort to brake.” According to the arrest affidavit, there was no indication that the box truck attempted to brake or steer in order to avoid a collision.

According to the arrest affidavit, another witness to the crash described Puebla as “driving pretty aggressively.”

Within the investigation, CSP troopers also discovered that the box truck had several violations relating to the brakes. CSP said the brakes were severe enough that the box truck should have been placed out of service.

9 dogs killed, taken by mountain lions near Nederland

While previous reports from CSP states that the driver may have been “distracted , the arrest affidavit states that information collected from the cell phone carrier shows Puebla was not distracted by his phone during the crash.

In addition to the faulty breaks, Puebla was also driving without the proper license.

According to the arrest affidavit, Puebla did not have a valid medical certificate which is required for a Commercial Driver’s License. Due to this, Puebla’s CDL status was canceled.

Investigators said that Puebla drove the truck in a reckless manner and that was the reason the five victims were killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 10

Biggun Johnson
3d ago

happens every day with these hack drivers. on a side note the author of this article needs to learn the difference between "break" and brake. c'mon man!!

Reply(2)
7
Are U Real?
3d ago

Some people think they can drive anything one one license. Put he in jail and toss the key. If you can't do that remove his privilege right to drive any vehicle for life.

Reply
5
walkdead2
2d ago

Reminds me of another wreck on Denver West Parkway. Sob story comes to USA for a better life, gets a job driving big trucks, decides his life is worth more than others and drives like he stole the vehicle. He’ll be sentenced, OTR truckers will strike and his sentence will be reduced.

Reply
4
Related
CBS Denver

Denver police search for hit & run suspect driver

Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian seriously injured. Just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the vehicle struck a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue and North Quitman Street. The vehicle is possibly a silver Dodge Journey and is possibly missing the passenger side rear view mirror. The driver sped away from the crash without stopping or leaving information as required by law. Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

I-25 crash kills 1, injures another

A three-vehicle crash killed one person and injured another on I-25 early Saturday morning, according to police. A Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said CSP was called to the crash at mile marker 228, near the Northwest Parkway intersection, at 2:41 a.m. The spokesperson said that one person, a 48-year-old male...
EVANS, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead after Aurora car crash

One person was killed Saturday in a two car crash that closed the intersection of South Buckley Road and East Mansfield Avenue for many hours. This is the 47th traffic fatality in Aurora this year. Aurora Police began to receive calls about the crash just before 9 p.m. Saturday night....
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Pedestrian killed in I-70 crash

ARVADA, Colo — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Interstate 70 in Arvada Sunday night, the Arvada Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just after 7 p.m. on westbound Interstate 70 at Wadsworth Boulevard. The driver remained on the scene. No other information...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver district attorney charges 17-year-old as adult after shots fired at officer

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged a 17-year-old as an adult alleging he shot at a police officer from a stolen car during a pursuit on Nov. 30, according to a news release. Prosecutors have charged Jeramyah Alford, 17, with attempted murder of a peace officer. A Denver police officer -- whose name is redacted in the arrest affidavit -- saw a red Hyundai Tucson he believed was stolen...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Man, 79, struck and killed in Windsor

A man was struck and killed in Windsor over the weekend. It happened Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road. Police said an SUV traveling north on Pillette Road tried to turn and struck the 79-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver is cooperating with authorities.
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal accident that closed interstate

One person died early Saturday morning in a crash which kept the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 closed for five hours. The crash occurred just north of E-470's Northwest Parkway overpass shortly after 3 a.m. First responders immediately shut down northbound traffic, eventually diverting drivers off the interstate at 136th Avenue. One person was pronounced at the scene, per Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis. The person is a 48-year-old man from Evans.Another person, a 23-year-old man from Thornton, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette, Lewis said. Lewis said three vehicles were involved in the crash - a 2007 Jeep Commander, a 2007 GMC Yukon, and a 2008 Nissan Versa. The deceased person came from the Nissan. The injured 23-year-old was driving the Jeep.No additional information was available from CSP investigators at the scene about the cause and circumstances of the crash or other injuries. But those investigators did suspect alcohol had contributed to it, Lewis added. The 23-year-old is suspected of DUI at this time.The accident did close the E-470 exit ramp to northbound I-25 as well. The scene was cleared and all lanes re-opened at about 8:15 a.m.
THORNTON, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley Police investigate pair of shootings

Greeley police are investigating a pair of separate shootings. The first happened on the 1400 block of 11th Avenue Thursday between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Police said an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to the hospital. The victim underwent surgery, and at last check, was on critical condition. Police are asking anyone near 11th Avenue and 14th Street who have surveillance video to review it and share it with them.
GREELEY, CO
International Business Times

3 People Found Dead In Colorado Residence; Suspect In Custody

A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after three people were found dead at a house in Aurora, Colorado. Police responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1500 block of South Evanston Street in the Willow Park neighborhood in Aurora on Saturday evening. Responding officers said they didn't find anything suspicious at the scene on arrival that would have suggested a forced entry, so eventually left the home, KKTV reported.
AURORA, CO
Westword

Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend

Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Arapahoe County coroner to identify triple homicide victims Tuesday

The Arapahoe County coroner's office expects to release the identities of three victims of an Aurora triple homicide on Tuesday, the office confirmed. Family members found two women and one man dead of apparent gunshot wounds Saturday evening inside a home on South Evanston. Police had gone to the home because of a request for a welfare check, but didn't force entry because they didn't see anything suspicious.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy