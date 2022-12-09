Read full article on original website
The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity
Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
myozarksonline.com
The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society
The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society by cleaning, organizing, and boxing up archives for storage, and helped remove the ceiling of one of the rooms along with various other tasks. The work with the Museum was during the fifth session of the 2022-2023 Leadership Pulaski County Program; Volunteerism on December 8, 2022. The Lunch & Learn was sponsored by Fort Wood Hotels.
KYTV
Ozark city leaders explain how McCracken Road project will connect the city
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures as we head into early next week. Plus, a strong cold front with storm chances on Tuesday will bring much colder air in here for the rest of next week. Runners participated in the 4th annual Santa Run and were given a five-piece...
kjluradio.com
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
krcgtv.com
Olean church broken into, pastor's wife writes post to get thieves to turn themselves in
The Miller County Sheriff's Office was investigating a church break-in, and they warned the thieves to turn themselves into the church before being arrested. The theft happened at the Olean Baptist Church. According to a post on the church's Facebook page, someone broke into the church using a crowbar. Lou...
KYTV
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
KYTV
Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
KYTV
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
Award-winning food chain opening new Missouri location this week
If you're in the mood for a sweet treat, you may be excited to learn that an award-winning food chain is opening another new location in Missouri this week. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning. According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.
kjluradio.com
Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown
A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
KYTV
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
KYTV
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
KYTV
Doctors said vaccine fatigue could be a reason for high flu numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As flu cases rise across the Ozarks, doctors say now is the time to get the flu shot to battle the virus. Dr. David Barbe, department chair of primary care for Mercy Springfield, said across the Ozarks, they are seeing a scary trend. “There is a...
KYTV
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: Police release exchange of deadly gunfire in south Springfield killing man, injuring park ranger from November 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police released bodycam video of a shootout between officers and a suspect in south Springfield from November of 2021. The exchange of gunfire killed one suspect and injured a Springfield-Greene County Park Ranger. The call happened near the Barnes and Noble on Glenstone when a Springfield-Greene...
933kwto.com
Body Found In Miller County Identified
The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
Heavy traffic expected as Whataburger serves first customers in Republic
REPUBLIC, Mo. — The new Whataburger built on Highway 60 in Republic is set to take its first orders with its drive-thru services only today. In the coming weeks, plans to roll out additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger app and whataburger.com, curbside pickups, and delivery will be offered. However, […]
