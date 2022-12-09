ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

CJ Coombs

The historic Augustus Sander House in Benton County, Missouri may not be elaborate but its beauty rests in its longevity

Augustus Sander House, Cole Camp, Missouri (2013).Photo byGoogle Maps. Historically known as the Augustus Sander House, this small dwelling at one time also belonged to Jacob and Annie Koch, and Frederich and Anna Brandt. The house is located at 408 West Jefferson Street in Cole Camp, Missouri. This one-and-a-half-story house was constructed around 1861. There was a rear ell added about 1875 (an ell is an addition to a structure that makes it look "L" shaped). In 1919, there was another expansion and around 1893, the front porch was added.
COLE CAMP, MO
kjluradio.com

Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County

A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society

The Tenth Leadership Pulaski County Class completed their Service Project with the Pulaski County Museum & Historical Society by cleaning, organizing, and boxing up archives for storage, and helped remove the ceiling of one of the rooms along with various other tasks. The work with the Museum was during the fifth session of the 2022-2023 Leadership Pulaski County Program; Volunteerism on December 8, 2022. The Lunch & Learn was sponsored by Fort Wood Hotels.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July

A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday. Officers began following the driver after reports of him driving erratically at Kimbrough and Bear Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers located the driver near Kimbrough and Bennett. Officers say he crossed into oncoming traffic near Kimbrough and Sunshine when he hit a driver of an SUV head-on in a low-impact crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several areas around the Ozarks to experience lane closures this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - From highway work to lane closures in downtown Springfield, several areas around the Ozarks will be seeing lane closures starting this week. First, MoDOT will work more on U.S. 65 between Ozark and Branson from December 12-16. This week the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 65 will close between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Four Waynseville students sought medical attention after school bus crash

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Four Waynesville Middle School students asked to seek further medical attention after a school bus crash Friday morning. According to the Waynesville R-VI School District, 45 students were on the bus. The crash occurred around 6:45 a.m. when the back of the bus was hit on Highway 17 near the James Luke intersection.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Laclede County man dies in crash 15 miles west of his hometown

A Laclede County man dies when the SUV he’s riding in wrecks just east of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Dennis Hubler, 35, of Falcon, was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened Saturday afternoon on Highway 32 when the driver, Carey Whitten, 31, of Falcon,...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KYTV

Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D trooper narrowly escaped serious injury Monday morning after a driver was heading the wrong way on Highway 65. According to a crash report, the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning on HWY 65 just south of Fair Grove.
FAIR GROVE, MO
933kwto.com

Body Found In Miller County Identified

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has identified at a body found earlier this week. Deputies say the body of 58 year old Ralph Pannier of Osage Beach was found Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area near Tuscumbia. Deputies say the body had no apparent injuries or obvious cause...
MILLER COUNTY, MO

