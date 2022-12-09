Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards, Leonard Fournette absent from Bucs practice

Bucs running back Leonard Fournette (7), hustling for a first down during the fourth quarter of his team's 17-16 win Monday night against the Saints, is dealing with a foot injury and was absent during Friday's practice window open to reporters. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

TAMPA — In terms of safety depth, Sunday afternoon’s forecast for the Bucs is starting to appear as grim as the projected weather.

Starting safeties Mike Edwards (hamstring) and Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle), neither of whom practiced Wednesday or Thursday, weren’t participating during Friday’s limited practice window open to reporters. Edwards was working on the far end of AdventHealth Training Center with a trainer but wasn’t suited up.

Also absent: tailback Leonard Fournette, who is dealing with a foot injury and was a limited participant Thursday. Coach Todd Bowles is expected later today to update the players’ status for Sunday’s game against the 49ers in Santa Clara, California, where temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s with a solid chance of rain.

Neither Winfield nor Edwards played in Monday night’s 17-16 win against the Saints, forcing previously injured veteran Logan Ryan to play all 59 snaps and fellow safety Keanu Neal to play 58. Additionally, rookie Zyon McCollum was thrust into duty at nickel cornerback, where he struggled in a 41-snap outing.

On the positive side, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, who missed Monday’s game with a quadriceps injury, practiced for the third day in a row and appears in play to at least provide depth at the nickel spot.

