90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs, Anny Francisco Turned Their Florida House Into Their Dream Home: Take a Tour!

Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000. According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
DELTONA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg

Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects

Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Meet Leadership St. Pete’s Class of 2023

Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

