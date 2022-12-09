Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO