Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Place To Live In Florida
For food, fun, and laid-back vibes, Sarasota is a hard city to beat. Find out what makes this Floria city the best place to live in the state.
90 Day Fiance’s Robert Springs, Anny Francisco Turned Their Florida House Into Their Dream Home: Take a Tour!
Proud homeowners! 90 Day Fiancé stars Anny Francisco and Robert Springs bought their first house together in Deltona, Florida, in May 2022 for $335,000. According to deed records exclusively obtained by In Touch in September, the home sits on a 0.23-acre lot and spans 1,731 square feet. The single-family house is one story and includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
St. Petersburg rapper Rod Wave brings 'Beautiful Mind' to Tampa's Yuengling Center on Sunday
It's hist first tour since a summer arrest.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg
Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in Florida
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Publix opened another new store in Naples, Florida.
stpetecatalyst.com
Soaring costs delay affordable housing projects
Local officials continue grappling with cost increases impeding the construction of affordable housing developments, with at least five now delayed due to additional funding requests. During Thursday’s Pinellas County work session, Administrator Barry Burton told commissioners that construction costs for some affordable housing projects have recently doubled. He said developers...
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet Leadership St. Pete’s Class of 2023
Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.
Comments / 0