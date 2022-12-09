Read full article on original website
247Sports
Antonio Grier Transfers To UCF
ORLANDO, FL- A huge “Boom” for Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff for their first transfer commit of the 2023 cycle, as Antonio Grier Jr has announced he is coming to the better side of I4 and finishing his career at UCF after spending time at South Florida. Grier was a big time riser having been graded as the number 2,383rd best player in the class of 2018. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, and despite interest from SEC programs has chosen to come to UCF. He finished his South Florida career with 230 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.
247Sports
USF hires Kevin Patrick as defensive line coach
An original Bull has made his return to Tampa, as USF announced Thursday that head coach Alex Golesh has hired Florida Atlantic outside linebackers coach Kevin Patrick to coach the Bulls’ defensive line in 2023. Patrick’s return marks his third stint with the Bulls. He was on Jim Leavitt’s...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Keon Keeley, 5-star edge out of Florida, announces SEC commitment
Keon Keeley, a 5-star edge out of Tampa, Florida (Berkeley Prep), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Keeley announced a commitment to Alabama after he was recruited by Robert Gillespie and Coleman Hutzler. Keeley is the No. 1-ranked edge in the Class of 2023, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 10 player overall in that class in the country. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, and had a reported 22 offers.
Mysuncoast.com
Venice High School football team prepares for championship
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Championship Week for the Venice Indians Varsity Football Team. This Saturday, the Indians will play the Lakeland High School Dreadnaughts in Ft Lauderdale. Playing for championships is nothing new for Venice and Head Coach John Peacock. The Indians are trying to repeat last year’s...
Lakeland, December 13 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Lakeland. The Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Lakeland Christian School on December 12, 2022, 16:00:00. The Fort Meade High School soccer team will have a game with Santa Fe Catholic High School on December 12, 2022, 17:00:00.
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks teams up with Attorney General
Hall of Famer Derrick Brooks is joining forces with Florida's Attorney General Ashley Moody to help launch the Florida Kindergarten Child ID Program.
East cruises by West in 24th annual Hillsborough County All-Star Game
TAMPA, Fla.- The 24th annual Hillsborough County All-Star Game at Billy Turner Field Sunday night is a contest that always brings much fanfare. It featured the top seniors from the county hitting the field one more time and the game displayed some big plays throughout. At John Adcock ...
What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?
Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
ABC Action News
Couple gets married, graduates from University of South Florida in same day
TAMPA, Fla. — Some of the biggest moments in a person’s life are the day you graduate from college and the day you walk down the aisle. A pair of University of South Florida grads managed to do both in one day. Emily and Sean Rooks have had...
draysbay.com
Comparing the plans: what about the stadium?
For baseball fans, the key question about the Tropicana Field area redevelopment is not how the square feet of office space will be distributed, or the number of artist studios. Fans want to know about the stadium. Where will it sit, what will it look like, and what will their experience getting to and hanging out around the stadium be?
995qyk.com
5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay
5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
7 Tampa Bay speakeasies
Here is your manual to the exclusive, secretive, and entrancing bars and blind tigers of Tampa Bay.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg
Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
Tampa's Wing Boys opens in the Citrus Park Mall this weekend
The local chicken spot has over 100 sauces to choose from.
businessobserverfl.com
Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion
The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
5 Tampa Bay area restaurants listed among most beloved eateries in America for 2022
Five restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were listed among the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America in 2022, according to OpenTable.
villages-news.com
VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job
A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
thatssotampa.com
Cigar City is the ninth best brewery in Florida, according to new ranking
The Sunshine State is a beer lover’s paradise. Tampa, and the surrounding area, offers miles of hops filed exploration. It’s sometimes hard to pick exactly which brewery to visit, but a new ranking released by Thrillist may make your next brewery escape a bit easier. The site recently rated the 10 best breweries in the state of Florida and our own Cigar City Brewing came in at number 9. Pinellas Ale Works, a neighboring brewery in St. Petersburg, also made the top 10.
Tampa woman wins $1M from Gold Rush Limited lottery ticket
A Tampa woman is going home with 1 million more reasons to smile after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet Leadership St. Pete’s Class of 2023
Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.
