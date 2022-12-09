ORLANDO, FL- A huge “Boom” for Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff for their first transfer commit of the 2023 cycle, as Antonio Grier Jr has announced he is coming to the better side of I4 and finishing his career at UCF after spending time at South Florida. Grier was a big time riser having been graded as the number 2,383rd best player in the class of 2018. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, and despite interest from SEC programs has chosen to come to UCF. He finished his South Florida career with 230 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.

