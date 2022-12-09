ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Antonio Grier Transfers To UCF

ORLANDO, FL- A huge “Boom” for Gus Malzahn and the UCF staff for their first transfer commit of the 2023 cycle, as Antonio Grier Jr has announced he is coming to the better side of I4 and finishing his career at UCF after spending time at South Florida. Grier was a big time riser having been graded as the number 2,383rd best player in the class of 2018. He spent this weekend on an official visit with the Knights, and despite interest from SEC programs has chosen to come to UCF. He finished his South Florida career with 230 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, ten sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions.
ORLANDO, FL
247Sports

USF hires Kevin Patrick as defensive line coach

An original Bull has made his return to Tampa, as USF announced Thursday that head coach Alex Golesh has hired Florida Atlantic outside linebackers coach Kevin Patrick to coach the Bulls’ defensive line in 2023. Patrick’s return marks his third stint with the Bulls. He was on Jim Leavitt’s...
TAMPA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Keon Keeley, 5-star edge out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Keon Keeley, a 5-star edge out of Tampa, Florida (Berkeley Prep), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Keeley announced a commitment to Alabama after he was recruited by Robert Gillespie and Coleman Hutzler. Keeley is the No. 1-ranked edge in the Class of 2023, and the No. 3 prospect in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked the No. 10 player overall in that class in the country. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 242 pounds, and had a reported 22 offers.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice High School football team prepares for championship

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Championship Week for the Venice Indians Varsity Football Team. This Saturday, the Indians will play the Lakeland High School Dreadnaughts in Ft Lauderdale. Playing for championships is nothing new for Venice and Head Coach John Peacock. The Indians are trying to repeat last year’s...
VENICE, FL
Fox Weather

What is the silver lining of endangered Florida panther killed by a car?

Wildlife officials found the dead panther dead along a rural road in Hillsborough County, Florida near Tampa recently. Apparently, a vehicle hit the 2-year old male, killing it. Every healthy panther death is a tragedy as the species struggles back from the brink of extinction. But one environmentalist found the silver lining in the dark cloud hovering over the cat’s crushed body.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
draysbay.com

Comparing the plans: what about the stadium?

For baseball fans, the key question about the Tropicana Field area redevelopment is not how the square feet of office space will be distributed, or the number of artist studios. Fans want to know about the stadium. Where will it sit, what will it look like, and what will their experience getting to and hanging out around the stadium be?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
995qyk.com

5 Of The Most Beloved Eateries Are Here In Tampa Bay

5 of the most beloved eateries are her in Tampa Bay. This is according to OpenTable and they released the list of the top 100 restaurants. They way they came up with the list is that they analyzed over 13 million reviews from its verified OpenTable Diners. 5 of the most beloved eateries are here in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Why Harte Hanks chose InsideOut, St. Petersburg

Officials with Boston-based Harte Hanks recently acquired a St. Petersburg sales play development and experimentation startup because they felt its unique culture fit well with the global customer experience company. The city’s live-work-play atmosphere was an added bonus for the company. Ben Chacko, managing director of customer care for...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Pickleball clubs coming to six additional sites as part of $180M expansion

The Pickleball Club, with assistance from Sarasota real estate firm Harry E. Robbins Associates Inc., recently acquired six additional locations that will be developed into indoor pickleball facilities. In total, according to a press release, The Pickleball Club is investing $180 million into the development of 15 privately owned pickleball...
SARASOTA, FL
villages-news.com

VHS alum sentenced in drug arrest that cost her USF research job

A Villages High School alumnus has been sentenced in a 2020 drug arrest that prompted her termination from her job as a clinical research assistant at the University of South Florida. Monica Racy, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Sumter County Court to five years probation to include two...
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Cigar City is the ninth best brewery in Florida, according to new ranking

The Sunshine State is a beer lover’s paradise. Tampa, and the surrounding area, offers miles of hops filed exploration. It’s sometimes hard to pick exactly which brewery to visit, but a new ranking released by Thrillist may make your next brewery escape a bit easier. The site recently rated the 10 best breweries in the state of Florida and our own Cigar City Brewing came in at number 9. Pinellas Ale Works, a neighboring brewery in St. Petersburg, also made the top 10.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Meet Leadership St. Pete’s Class of 2023

Now in its 54th year, one of the nation’s oldest leadership programs is welcoming 40 new, diverse members to its Class of 2023. Leadership St. Pete (LSP), a division of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce and its nonprofit foundation, consists of a dynamic and intensive six-month experience that promotes and enhances community stewardship. Program officials seek to identify, recruit and develop leaders who encompass the city’s diversity.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

