Arizona State

Biden signs gay marriage law, calls it 'a blow against hate'

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A celebratory crowd of thousands bundled up on a chilly Tuesday afternoon to watch President Joe Biden sign gay marriage legislation into law, a joyful ceremony that was tempered by the backdrop of an ongoing conservative backlash over gender issues. “This law and the...
Biden signs same-sex marriage bill into law: 'Today is a good day'

President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act at a White House ceremony Tuesday, establishing federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages. “Today is a good day,” Biden said. “A day America takes a vital step toward equality, toward liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone. To creating a nation where decency, dignity and love are recognized, honored and protected. “
Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed

Despite a heavily-contested and very close race, former Georgia Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker was not able to secure victory in his Georgia Senate election. And while Walker doesn’t seem to know what happened in his campaign to cause the defeat, there’s a lot of evidence for one particular theory. While some may be attempting to blame the Herschel Walker loss Read more... The post Real reason why Herschel Walker lost revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Whitebark pine that feeds grizzlies is threatened, US says

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Whitebark pine trees can live more than 1,000 years, but in just two decades more than a quarter of the trees that are a key food source for some grizzly bears have been killed by disease, climate change, wildfires and voracious beetles, government officials said as they announced federal protections Wednesday.
