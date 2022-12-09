Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
Look: NFL Star's Wife Furious With Brittney Griner Trade
The wife of a prominent NFL player is not happy with the trade for Brittney Griner. Earlier this week, President Biden traded Viktor Bout, the Merchant of Death, to Russia in exchange for the WNBA star. Griner had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner does light basketball workout, first move is a dunk
Brittney Griner picked up a basketball Sunday for the first time in almost 10 months, her agent told ESPN. Her first act was a dunk.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner's Appearance Decision
Brittney Griner is finally back on American soil. The legendary WNBA star was traded from Russia to the United States on Thursday morning. Griner, who had been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison, appeared back in the United States on Thursday afternoon. Griner showed up with a notable...
"Michael Jordan inspired me...but A.I. was really the god" - LeBron James on how Allen Iverson influenced him early on in his life
LeBron James admitted he grew up a Michael Jordan fan but Allen Iverson was everything he wanted to be
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan’s Relationship Timeline
Quite the team! It's clear Larsa Pippen has a new flame, Marcus Jordan, in her life — but the two are keeping their new relationship low-key. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the entrepreneur first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that […]
LeBron James Reacts To Carmelo’s Son Playing Against His Own
Kiyan Anthony is set to play the James brothers tonight. LeBron James has been in the NBA for 20 seasons now. Even now, he still has a lot to give the game. For instance, Dennis Schroeder recently made the claim that LeBron wants to play until the age of 45. This would be an incredible feat, however, who knows if Schroeder’s comments are accurate?
Draymond Green fires spicy message that will piss off Devin Booker, Ja Morant
Draymond Green isn’t one to sit on a hot take. The Golden State Warriors forward had one loaded up right before his squad took on the Boston Celtics in a 2022 NBA Finals rematch on Saturday. Asked by Stephen A. Smith during the pregame show on whether he purposely...
NBA Legend Paul Silas Dies At 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79. Three-time NBA champion Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79. Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, confirmed the NBA legend’s passing during a statement provided to the New York Times. Silas reportedly died of cardiac arrest. “We...
Chris Paul’s Dirty Elbow To The Face Goes Viral
Chris Paul was called out over the weekend. Chris Paul is a player who has gotten a ton of criticism over the years. There are a lot of NBA fans out there who actually don’t care for him that much. This is because Paul has delivered some dirty plays. Additionally, he has a reputation for being a bit of a choker in the playoffs.
Shannon Sharpe Yells At Skip Bayless After Being Disrespected
Skip told Shannon Sharpe that Tom Brady was better than him which led to a tense moment on set. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have been working together on Undisputed for six years now. When Bayless left ESPN for Fox Sports 1, he brought Sharpe along for the ride. He knew that Sharpe was the right man for the job, and subsequently, Fox made the right call by bringing Shannon on board.
Brittney Griner and concerns over "hostage diplomacy"
The White House celebrated, and defended, the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner to American soil, after the basketball star detained in Russia on drug charges was released as part of a prisoner swap for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Correspondent Christina Ruffini reports on new concerns raised over what has been described as "hostage diplomacy."
Pelicans take down Suns again, win seventh straight
Zion Williamson matched his season high with 35 points as the surging New Orleans Pelicans completed a two-game sweep of
Don’t Be Fooled, Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Is More Than Just Another Game
The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors finally meet again after last year's NBA Finals. The post Don’t Be Fooled, Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Is More Than Just Another Game appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bryce James Signs With Klutch Sports
Bryce James is making huge waves right now. Bryce James is LeBron James’ youngest son and as it stands, he is playing basketball for Sierra Canyon. What is cool about Bryce is that he gets to play with his younger brother, Bronny. Together, Bryce and Bronny have made huge waves on the court. Additionally, they are both getting college offers.
