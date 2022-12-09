Read full article on original website
Demopolis Times
Linden Thomas Terrace opens to public during Chilly Fest celebrations
The City of Linden held a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new terrace during its Chilly Fest activities this past Saturday, December 10. Linden’s Thomas Terrace is on Main Street and will serve as a new community space for the downtown area. The city plans for the space to be used for live music, food trucks, and other events and activities.
selmasun.com
SAG celebrates Christmas with successful open house
The Selma Art Guild Christmas open house on Sunday attracted a good turnout of art lovers and sales, according to SAG President Cam Walker Guarino. “We will be open until the week of Christmas so we can have more opportunities for people to come buy things,” Guarino said. Art...
Wetumpka Herald
‘Walking Wonderland’ coming to the Wetumpka Sports Complex
The new birding trail between the Wetumpka Sports Complex and the farmers market will be getting into the festive spirit soon. The Wetumpka Parks and Recreation Department’s Tiffany Chandler brought an idea from her hometown of Opelika — a walking tour at Christmas. “We wanted a leisurely activity...
wvasfm.org
WVAS's "Operation Christmas Bottoms" Helps Babies
What can be more important than keeping our community's babies comfortable, healthy and dry - especially during the holiday season? Providing items to care for local infants and toddlers is the goal of an effort called “Operation Christmas Bottoms,” sponsored by Alabama State University's WVAS 90.7 FM National Public Radio Station and the Gift of Life (GOL) Foundation. The program depends on the kindness and generosity of community residents for donations of new packs of diapers in all sizes, as well as baby wipes.
selmasun.com
7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive is this Thursday
The 7th Annual Scott Communications Toy Drive presented by Marion Community Bank will take place this Thursday, Dec. 15. All toys will benefit Selma Pals. The event will be held in front of the Selma Walmart from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
selmasun.com
HBCU Pigskin Showdown game is this Saturday; parade in Selma on Friday
Selma and Marion are hosting many activities this week surrounding the second HBCU Pigskin Showdown that kicks off Saturday at Marion Military Institute’s football field. The all-star football game features top players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are playing to make the pros in front of NFL scouts from 25 teams and a national audience on CNBC, NBCSports.com and Peacock. Tickets are available through TicketSmarter to attend in-person.
WSFA
3rd grader gives money from essay win to Flatwood tornado recovery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery third grader who entered an essay contest through the Montgomery Rotary Club is giving the earnings from his win back to the community. Terecko Moore, a student at G.W. Carver Elementary Arts & School, took home a $50 prize for his writing on service beyond one’s self. He put his writing into action, announcing he will donate the funds to help those affected by the deadly tornado that recently hit the Flatwood community of Montgomery County.
alabamanews.net
Student Wins Essay Contest, Donates Prize Money to Flatwood Tornado Relief
A Montgomery area third-grade student won an essay contest writing about leadership, then showed his own leadership by donating his prize money to tornado victims. Terecko Moore is a student at Carver Elementary and Arts Magnet School. He won the Montgomery Rotary Club’s “Service Above Self” essay contest, writing an essay called “Growing Into Leadership.”
WSFA
Resources available for people struggling with ‘holiday blues’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From family traditions to gifts and decorations, the holidays are a time of joy for most people, but for some it is a time of sadness. “It’s called the ‘holiday blues,’” said Justice White, clinical director at Carastar Health in Montgomery. “Some people have lost loved ones around this time, or lost them at any particular time, but during Christmas you really think about that mother, that son or someone that has died in the past.”
selmasun.com
Selma, other Black Belt communities under risks for severe weather today
Selma and much of the Black Belt region is under categories of risk for severe weather today. According to a graphic on the Dallas County Emergency Management's Facebook page part of Lowndes, Dallas, Marengo and Sumter counties are under an enhanced risk for tornados and damaging winds up to 60 mph.
selmasun.com
Ribbon cutting to be held for Realty Central - Selma
The Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Realty Central - Selma on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. The event will take place at Realty Central - Selma's location on 2918 Citizens Parkway, Suite 208 next to Healthmark Home Medical Equipment.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
WSFA
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
Real-Time Live Severe Weather Updates for West, Central Alabama
Tornado Watch for Dallas, Greene, Hale, Marengo, Perry, Sumter [AL] till 8:00 PM CST. The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Weather Center is providing real-time severe weather updates for the duration of this active weather system. So be sure to check back often. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, "a...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Native Stephen “tWitch” Boss, National TV DJ, Dies at 40
Montgomery native Stephen Boss, better known to fans as “tWitch,” has died at 40. He was a dancer and longtime DJ on the nationally syndicated “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which ended its run earlier this year. His death was confirmed by the Los Angeles County coroner....
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
selmasun.com
Butler County native appointed to ABC board
Curtis Stewart, a native of Butler County, was named administrator by Gov. Kay Ivey to the ABC Board. Hailing from Greenville, Stewart previously served as deputy commissioner. He replaces Mac Gipson, who was ABC Board Administrator for 12 years. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the Commerce School...
WSFA
Police: Xanax, Fentanyl among drugs in Selma student’s system at time of death
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A toxicology report is shedding light on the death of a Selma High School student. Selma city officials, members of the school system and law enforcement held a news conference Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the death of Tremaine Mitchell Jr., a student at Selma High School.
WSFA
2 injured in Montgomery shooting incident
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. Coleman said one man had a life-threatening gunshot wound. She said another victim had a non-life-threatening injury, but she could not confirm...
