The Hill

Fauci responds to DeSantis’ call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation

Outgoing White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he “doesn’t have a clue” what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to accomplish by calling for a state grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes” related to COVID-19 vaccines.   “I don’t have a clue…what he’s asking for. I mean, we have a vaccine that, unequivocally, is…
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble

MV Realty’s business practice is simple: They give you cash. If you don’t sell your home, you can keep it. But if you do sell, you must use their agent to sell your home. However, these are 40-year deals that can follow you to your grave, and now there are lawsuits and other legal action regarding this company, in Washington state and all over the country.
WASHINGTON STATE
