Read full article on original website
Related
Throw away these at-home COVID-19 tests: They could give you false negative results
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers to not use certain lots of at-home coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, because they may give false negative results. Detect Inc. is recalling specific lots of the “Detect Covid-19 Test” — its molecular, over-the-counter test used to...
Fauci responds to DeSantis’ call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation
Outgoing White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said Wednesday that he “doesn’t have a clue” what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to accomplish by calling for a state grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes” related to COVID-19 vaccines. “I don’t have a clue…what he’s asking for. I mean, we have a vaccine that, unequivocally, is…
CDC study finds long COVID killed more than 3,500 people, though actual toll is likely higher
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Federal researchers tied the persistent symptoms of long COVID, a condition where signs of the disease linger after initial infection, to more than 3,500 deaths in a new study aiming to better understand the extent of the pandemic’s reach. The Centers for Disease Control...
Company accused of misleading homeowners into signing 40-year listing deals now facing legal trouble
MV Realty’s business practice is simple: They give you cash. If you don’t sell your home, you can keep it. But if you do sell, you must use their agent to sell your home. However, these are 40-year deals that can follow you to your grave, and now there are lawsuits and other legal action regarding this company, in Washington state and all over the country.
As flu, coronavirus, RSV cases rise in NYC, officials encourage use of face masks in public schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City education officials are encouraging students and staff to wear a face mask again in schools and other indoor settings, given the high rates of the flu, coronavirus (COVID-19) and other respiratory viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). In a message to...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
67K+
Followers
43K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0