HS boys’ hoops roundup: Nicholas Lam, big 4th quarter propel Tots over PR, 75-65; Sea falls, Moore’s JV wins
Junior guard Nicholas Lam poured in a career-high 27 points and Tottenville pulled away from a nip-and-tuck game with a huge fourth quarter to register a 75-65 PSAL triumph over host Port Richmond on Tuesday. Lam, who surpassed his previous high by two points, drained four three-pointers and connected on...
HS Sports Notebook: Farrell racks up golds at track & field meets; Curtis gymnasts pick up big win
The Monsignor Farrell track & field team competed in two meets over the weekend -- the Nassau Coaches Invitational at Ocean Breeze and the CHSAA Relay Carnival at The Armory. At the Nassau Invite,Sean Ammirati took gold in the pole vault, as did the 4x800m quartet of Joe Logan, Nick Barbaro, Mike Mason, and Alphonse Trapanese. John Leone medaled in the 1000m and Louis Martinez did so in the shot put.
Once a Willowbrook resident, mom of 2 celebrates the independent life she built | Staten Islanders of 2022
Editor’s Note: In the news business, every year has its standout stories, newsmakers, villains and heroes. But in the Staten Island news business, the Advance/SILive.com also has the unique privilege of telling the stories of our neighbors – everyday people doing extraordinary and inspiring things. In honor of...
Ex-Mets pitcher signs with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt has found a new team. The right-hander has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Monday: BREAKING: Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a three-year, $63 million contract, pending physical, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. The...
Yankees, Mets crack top 10 for best starting pitching duos
The New York teams are entering the 2023 season with strong starting pitching. MLB.com ranked the top 10 starting pitching duos going into next year and the New York Mets and New York Yankees both made it. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS. The Mets came in at first place...
‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
Yankees’ backup plan if they miss on Carlos Rodon could be to raid division rival
You can’t always get what you want. The New York Yankees are talking to free-agent left-hander Carlos Rodon, but they appear to have a backup plan if they can’t sign the two-time All-Star. TO PURCHASE YANKEES TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETMATER and STUBHUB. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman...
Young Dad Killed In Escalator Fall At Steelers-Jets Game Manner Of Death Revealed
27-year-old Dalton Keane of Aliquippa died after falling from an escalator at the New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers in Oct., on Monday, Dec. 12, his manner of death was ruled accidental, authorities say. Keane fell from the escalator at Acrisure Stadium around 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to Pittsburgh police...
News 12
Police: 2 boys missing from West Farms found
A Bronx mother breathed a sigh of relief as her two missing sons were found safe and sound Monday night. Jenine Campbell’s two sons didn’t show up at school on Friday, and she says she knew something was wrong. “They left, happy, normal, asked me for a juice...
Nun who served for 67 years killed in Garden State Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lifelong Staten Islander Janet Marie Benitez, 84, of Tottenville, a retired teacher, died Dec. 12. She briefly joined the convent for six years before deciding she wanted to start a family, and pursued a career in education becoming an elementary school teacher for 25 years at PS 16. For the full obituary, click here.
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
Bail Reform Used To Be One Of This Serial Bergen Burglar's Best Friends, But Not Anymore
Charges continue to mount against the one-man crime wave – and bail reform poster boy – whom judges have kept held in the Bergen County Jail since mid-October. Police in Glen Rock and Wyckoff became the latest to charge Nicola Torres, 40, of Passaic, with commercial burglaries in their towns.
Firefighters battle flames, ice in blaze at ShopRite food prep building
One worker was hospitalized and several others evacuated after a fire broke out shortly after midnight Tuesday in a ShopRite food-preparation building in Union County, authorities said. The fire was reported about 12:30 a.m. inside “World Class Kitchens Commissary – Saker ShopRites” in the 1900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in...
Crash causes traffic jam on Victory Boulevard during Wednesday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A crash backed up traffic on a major street in Castleton Corners during the Wednesday morning rush hour. The crash on Victory Boulevard near Lester Street involved at least two cars. Victory Boulevard was roped off with caution tape for a time during the emergency...
Ed Sheeran is coming to MetLife Stadium in June | How to buy tickets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Ed Sheeran is returning to venues across the United States in 2023 for the first time in nearly five years. The singer-songwriter will break out on the North American leg of his international tour “+ - = ÷ x Tour,” pronounced the “Mathematics Tour,” from May 6 to Sept. 23, 2023.
With ‘music in her soul,’ Gertrude Hendrick, believed to be Staten Island’s oldest resident, dies at 107
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With an inherent talent and dedication to the art of music and dance, on the occasion of Gertrude Hendrick’s 107th birthday, she made one request. “Can I have new legs so I can dance again?” she asked her granddaughter, Lori Hendrick. “In...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau
NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday. Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
Popeyes to open new Staten Island restaurant this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After removing the green construction fence and hosting a hiring event earlier this month, Popeyes Louisiana Chicken has announced it will open its fifth Staten Island restaurant this week. Located at 1388 Hylan Blvd., the site of a former McDonald’s that shuttered in 2020, the...
