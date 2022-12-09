STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lifelong Staten Islander Janet Marie Benitez, 84, of Tottenville, a retired teacher, died Dec. 12. She briefly joined the convent for six years before deciding she wanted to start a family, and pursued a career in education becoming an elementary school teacher for 25 years at PS 16. For the full obituary, click here.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO