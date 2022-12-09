ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huguenot, NY

The Staten Island Advance

HS Sports Notebook: Farrell racks up golds at track & field meets; Curtis gymnasts pick up big win

The Monsignor Farrell track & field team competed in two meets over the weekend -- the Nassau Coaches Invitational at Ocean Breeze and the CHSAA Relay Carnival at The Armory. At the Nassau Invite,Sean Ammirati took gold in the pole vault, as did the 4x800m quartet of Joe Logan, Nick Barbaro, Mike Mason, and Alphonse Trapanese. John Leone medaled in the 1000m and Louis Martinez did so in the shot put.
NASSAU, NY
‘If they die, and time erases their memory, they die twice’: First Staten Islander killed in WW II honored

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Woodrow resident Ira Duane Hudson -- a fireman’s mate, 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy who served aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia -- was among the 2,403 souls who perished in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor. He was the first Staten Islander to die in World War II, according to the Island of Heroes Project.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

Police: 2 boys missing from West Farms found

A Bronx mother breathed a sigh of relief as her two missing sons were found safe and sound Monday night. Jenine Campbell’s two sons didn’t show up at school on Friday, and she says she knew something was wrong. “They left, happy, normal, asked me for a juice...
BRONX, NY
Staten Island obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Lifelong Staten Islander Janet Marie Benitez, 84, of Tottenville, a retired teacher, died Dec. 12. She briefly joined the convent for six years before deciding she wanted to start a family, and pursued a career in education becoming an elementary school teacher for 25 years at PS 16. For the full obituary, click here.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island’s last remaining Bed Bath & Beyond to close for good

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Shoppers at the New Springville Bed Bath & Beyond stumbled upon a major storewide sale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, with all goods and products slashed by 20% to 30%. But the clearance event had nothing to do with holiday promotions or a blockbuster end-of-year deal. The borough’s last remaining branch of the home goods chain is officially closing its doors for good.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Winning lottery tickets sold in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Nassau

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- Take 5 lottery players in New York raked in the winnings on Friday.  Tickets worth more than $10,000 each were sold in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. They were sold for the Take 5 evening drawing. The tickets were bought at: Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Staten Island, NY
