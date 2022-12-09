Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Drug-related charge sends Omaha man to prison for over 12 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison for a drug-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 33-year-old Anthony Schlotfeld, of Omaha, was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Dec. 9. Schlotfeld pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and will serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Arizona man receives 11 years in prison on meth-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Eleven years in prison was given to an Arizona man for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Jared Cain, of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Dec. 9 to 132 months in prison. Cain was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine and 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. He will be serve a five-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Intent to distribute meth lands woman in prison for 15 years
OMAHA, Neb. -- A meth-related charge is sending a woman to prison for 15 years. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven A. Russell said 40-year-old Markisha Hill was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Dec. 9. Hill was charged for possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and will serve 180 months in prison with a ten-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested for attempted bank robbery in CB
(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha woman is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers were called to First National Bank at 2421 West Broadway around 1 p.m. Tuesday for a possible robbery. Employees told authorities that a woman pulled into the business drive-thru lane and passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
News Channel Nebraska
Stolen vehicle used in attempted ATM theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A reportedly stolen vehicle was used to try and steal an ATM from a Lincoln bank. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Pinnacle Bank, 2703 Folkways Blvd., at 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm of a reported ATM tamper. Officers said they found...
News Channel Nebraska
Man reportedly steals money from Omaha business
OMAHA, Neb. -- A business in Omaha reported that a man had jumped the counter and stole money before fleeing. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Anytime Laundry, 9720 Park Drive, for a reported robbery around 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials said the employee told them that...
klkntv.com
Missing fugitive arrested on several outstanding warrants, Beatrice Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A potentially dangerous fugitive was taken into custody almost a week after going on the run, Beatrice Police said Tuesday. Devon Kagy, who had outstanding warrants for terroristic threats, possessing a deadly weapon and more, went missing on Dec. 7, police said in a Facebook post.
WOWT
Unlicensed Omaha daycare owner denies neglect allegations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owner of an unlicensed Omaha daycare denies allegations of neglect and says she’ll fight a police citation in court. Some parents support the childcare provider while others voice concerns. Front door greetings that in-home daycare provider Mallory Maynard claims are proof she didn’t leave...
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
1011now.com
Suspects try stealing ATM with stolen truck in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after suspects tried stealing an ATM with a stolen truck in northeast Lincoln. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday officers were dispatched to Pinnacle Bank, off 27th Street and Folkways Boulevard, on an ATM tamper alarm. According to LPD, the ATM...
iheart.com
State Troopers Make Nebraska Interstate Drug Busts
The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested two people after coming across suspected methamphetamine and marijuana during traffic stops. Last Wednesday afternoon, a trooper observed an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding on I-80 near Maxwell in Lincoln County. After pulling the vehicle over, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
KETV.com
Waterloo Police: Daycare worker admitted to drugging children, may not face charges
WATERLOO, Neb. — A daycare worker in Waterloo, Nebraska may not face charges, even though she admitted to putting Benadryl in children’s bottles, police said. Waterloo’s police chief said the worker dosed children without asking parents. Despite that, he said they can't actually arrest the woman for...
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
kfornow.com
Man Arrested After Attempted Theft of Fuel From a Lincoln Construction Business
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 48-year-old Lincoln man is behind bars, after he allegedly tried to steal 35 gallons of gasoline from a north Lincoln construction business early Monday morning. According to LPD, the owner of Walton Construction at 5100 North 48th Street got an alert through his security system...
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice authorities make arrest for protection order violation, trespassing
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police arrested a man for allegedly violating a protection order and trespassing at a South 16th Street apartment, on Saturday. A police officer called to the scene observed a man leaving the area where the victim resides, then walk up to another apartment, open a door and enter uninvited without knocking. Police said the man appeared intoxicated and told police he had been invited to the victim’s apartment.
klkntv.com
Man arrested after stealing collector’s gold coins worth $100,000, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have recovered some of the gold coins that were stolen from an 82-year-old man’s collection last week. On Tuesday, the man reported that 20 gold coins, worth about $100,000, were stolen from his home near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard. Investigators later...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Woman Suspected of Spraying Water-Soap Solution In Child’s Face
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 12)–A 29-year-old Lincoln woman is in jail, believed to have committed felony child abuse after security video showed her putting a 3-year-old in the corner and sprayed the child in the face with a cleaning solutions three different times at a Hickman area daycare. It happened...
