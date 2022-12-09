Evansville man accused of murder makes first court appearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused of murdering Gamia Stuart in Evansville earlier this week is being held without bond after appearing in front of a judge on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on Sunday for reports of a victim who had been shot. Officers arrived and located 37-year-old Gamia Stuart laying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Stuart was pronounced dead after AMR arrived at the scene.

Police identified Clifton Fletcher , 44, as a suspect in the case after linking him to a vehicle at the scene, according to court documents. Fletcher was arrested and charged with murder. He is due back in court on January 19.

