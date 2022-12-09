ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville man accused of murder makes first court appearance

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The man accused of murdering Gamia Stuart in Evansville earlier this week is being held without bond after appearing in front of a judge on Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue on Sunday for reports of a victim who had been shot. Officers arrived and located 37-year-old Gamia Stuart laying outside with multiple gunshot wounds. Stuart was pronounced dead after AMR arrived at the scene.

Family and friends remember victim of Sunday morning shooting

Police identified Clifton Fletcher , 44, as a suspect in the case after linking him to a vehicle at the scene, according to court documents. Fletcher was arrested and charged with murder. He is due back in court on January 19.

wevv.com

Evansville man sentenced after making threats about acid attack, shootings

An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously being arrested for making threats of violence. Court records show 23-year-old Christopher Flowers was sentenced to 547 days in prison with 76 days jail credit after pleading guilty to three felony counts of intimidation. Flowers was ordered to serve out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation

Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning. Victim identified in Evansville murder investigation. Authorities said the 25-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Warrick County Deputy back in court today

Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Man Murdered Sunday Morning

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville

Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD breaks down homicide numbers over the last two years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on Judson Street marks the eighteenth homicide in Evansville in 2022. Of those 18, 17 have been considered murder according to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray. She says it’s the same story as 2021. “18 incidents total, 20 homicides. 15 of...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman faces possible new trial in Stinson Avenue case

Correction: The following story has been updated to correct a detail relating to one of charges involved in this case. Eyewitness News apologizes for any confusion this mistake may have created. EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman who faced two counts of rape in connection with an incident on Stinson Avenue last October is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
q95fm.net

Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made

Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
WHITE PLAINS, KY
14news.com

Name released of man killed in truck crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a truck accident that left one driver dead. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road in response to a single-truck accident. Officials say when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)

Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victim struck, killed by car in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — One person is dead after a late night crash in Perry County. Shortly after 10 o’clock Friday night, deputies were dispatched to Old State Road 237 near Scotch Pine Road for an accident involving a pedestrian. Authorities believe the victim, who was later identified as Stephanie J. Beier of Tell […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WTVW

VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

