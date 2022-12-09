Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
KCRG.com
Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo’s local hospital is recalling the actions it took after an explosion caused a massive fire last Thursday. Chief Nursing Officer, Teresa Sauerbrei has worked with Compass Memorial Healthcare for 27 years. Thursday’s event was something she had never experienced before. Even so, she...
KCRG.com
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at about 7:47 a.m. when a utility truck heading westbound collided head-on with an SUV heading eastbound, turning north.
KCRG.com
Muscatine to 3D print 10 houses in 2023
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls. Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. US lawmakers push for executive order to give rail workers paid sick leave. Updated: 5 hours...
KCRG.com
Program in rural central Iowa trains reserve sheriff's deputies as paramedics
Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant explosion in Marengo could cost around $80,000. Updated: 1 hour ago. A pilot program in central Iowa county is expanding as reserve deputies serve as paramedics. Iowa to...
KCRG.com
Individual arrested for September fire that injured firefighter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police have arrested an individual on arson charges in relation to a fire that occurred back in September. On September 29th, crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 2100 block of 9th St. SW. Multiple emergency personnel responded and fought the fire inside.
KCRG.com
Snow and Cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The slow-moving system continues to head to the northeast. We will now find colder air working its way across the Plains into the upper Midwest. As energy moves around this low on Thursday expect to see some scattered snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible with this system. As the cold continues its southern trek scattered snow showers are with us on Friday and Saturday as well. Have a great night!
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
KCRG.com
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Police Department
Manufacturing company Konica Minolta is looking to hire people to support their new technology and business solutions. Iowa’s Department Of Transportation is hiring hundreds of temporary workers to keep highways and streets free of snow, and safe for drivers. Working Iowa: McGrath Auto. Updated: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:02...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls. Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. US lawmakers push for executive order to give rail workers paid sick leave. Updated: 5 hours...
KCRG.com
Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday. According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health
Univ. of Iowa responds to reports of man with gun near campus. The University of Iowa sent out an alert Monday afternoon warning students to avoid the area of the Court Street ramp. Updated: 2 hours ago. Project Holiday is in its 35th year. Des Moines police officer charged with...
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids K9 officer receives donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Department’s K9 officer Lara has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation. The vest, which was sent from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was sponsored by The Humane Society of the United States and was embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed”.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
KCRG.com
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. It comes after a deadly shooting in October, that happened outside the H-Bar, on the 200 block of South Van Buren Street. After...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. Anyone who sees the suspect is told to contact police. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo...
KCRG.com
Situation resolved after man with gun spotted near Univ. of Iowa campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:00 p.m., Iowa City Police responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated that a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved. The University of Iowa then sent out an alert warning students to avoid the area.
KCRG.com
Plane bombing suspect in US custody, to appear in court
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health. Balance is important to stay upright, maintain equilibrium, and to see movement. Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Updated: 2 hours ago. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant...
KCRG.com
State Auditor: ‘Risky’ Univ. of Iowa utility agreement could impact Iowa taxpayers
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand says the Iowa Board of Regents and the University of Iowa’s agreement with a private company to run its power plant is risky and could cost Iowa taxpayers. The Iowa Board of Regents approved a more than $1 billion University...
KCRG.com
Solon Fire Department moves into new fire house
Cedar Rapids doctor explains why balance is so important to our health. Balance is important to stay upright, maintain equilibrium, and to see movement. Replacing damaged gear from Marengo plant explosion could cost fire dept. $80K. Updated: 2 hours ago. Replacing damaged gear from fighting a fire after a plant...
Comments / 1